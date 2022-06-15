tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NVDA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

So, What’s Nvidia’s Score on TipRanks?

Story Highlights

With the help of TipRanks’ tools, let’s find out what various investors, hedge funds and insiders feel about NVDA stock.

In this article:
In this article:
NVDA

Technology major Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has diversified its traditional business of manufacturing and designing graphics processing units by entering into the semiconductor and artificial intelligence space, where it is making its presence felt.

Last month, the company reported impressive results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. Its adjusted earnings stood at $1.36 per share during the quarter, up 49% year-over-year. Meanwhile, revenues climbed 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion.

Shares of the company have lost 47.4% year-to-date and 31% in the past three months.  

Now, let’s see what TipRanks reveals about NVDA stock.

Performance on TipRanks

Nvidia scores a 9 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform the market.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Very Negative on NVDA, as corporate insiders have sold shares worth $83.7 million in the last three months.

Investors Are Positive

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on NVDA, as 4.2% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to MSFT stock over the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, hedge funds on TipRanks are positively disposed towards the stock.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that the hedge fund confidence in NVDA is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 46 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 1.3 million shares.

Finally, TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 83% Bullish on the stock, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Conclusion

Nvidia seems to be well-positioned to sail through the current uncertainties in the market. Further, the company’s strong results for the first quarter give it the opportunity to thrive in the near term.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Models to Fix Driving Issues
F
FDA’s Advisors Recommend Moderna’s COVID Vaccine for Children Between Ages 6 & 17
PFE
BNTX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
EDU
UAA
FedEx Stock Jumps Over 14%; Here’s Why
FDX
2 Top Picks from Expert Hedge Fund Manager Boykin Curry’s Coffers
SPX
META
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK
In this article:
NVDA

Latest News Feed

Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Models to Fix Driving Issues
F
FDA’s Advisors Recommend Moderna’s COVID Vaccine for Children Between Ages 6 & 17
PFE
BNTX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
EDU
UAA
FedEx Stock Jumps Over 14%; Here’s Why
FDX
2 Top Picks from Expert Hedge Fund Manager Boykin Curry’s Coffers
SPX
META
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 15: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Apple Secures MLS Streaming Rights for $250M
AAPL
Are Hydrogen-Powered Cars Tesla’s Biggest Threat?
TM
TSLA
Gautam Adani Tweets on Green Hydrogen Collaboration with TotalEnergies
TTE
VersaBank to Expand U.S. Operations via Acquisition; Shares Up 3.6%
VBNK