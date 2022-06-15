So, What’s Nvidia’s Score on TipRanks?

Technology major Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has diversified its traditional business of manufacturing and designing graphics processing units by entering into the semiconductor and artificial intelligence space, where it is making its presence felt.

Last month, the company reported impressive results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. Its adjusted earnings stood at $1.36 per share during the quarter, up 49% year-over-year. Meanwhile, revenues climbed 46% year-over-year to $8.29 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion.

Shares of the company have lost 47.4% year-to-date and 31% in the past three months.

Now, let’s see what TipRanks reveals about NVDA stock.

Performance on TipRanks

Nvidia scores a 9 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform the market.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that Insider Confidence Signal is currently Very Negative on NVDA, as corporate insiders have sold shares worth $83.7 million in the last three months.

Investors Are Positive

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on NVDA, as 4.2% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to MSFT stock over the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, hedge funds on TipRanks are positively disposed towards the stock.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that the hedge fund confidence in NVDA is currently Very Positive, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 46 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was an increase of 1.3 million shares.

Finally, TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 83% Bullish on the stock, compared to the sector average of 65%.

Conclusion

Nvidia seems to be well-positioned to sail through the current uncertainties in the market. Further, the company’s strong results for the first quarter give it the opportunity to thrive in the near term.

