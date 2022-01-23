Snowflake Stock: Will it Continue to Melt?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Snowflake Stock: Will it Continue to Melt?

Database developer Snowflake (SNOW) has been an incredible growth machine. But for Wall Street, this does not mean much nowadays. Investors have mostly shunned these types of stocks – it’s a classic rotation.

But Snowflake is still well above its IPO price of $120, which was set in September 2020. The shares are now trading at around $267 and the market capitalization is at almost $82 billion. The company is only about ten years old.

As for me, I’m bullish on the stock – and let’s see why.

Performance

The third quarter results for Snowflake were amazing. The revenues soared 110% to $334.4 million, which handily beat the consensus estimate of $305.6 million.

The company did post a loss of 51 cents a share. But it was a nice improvement compared to last year’s $1.02 per share loss. For the most part, Snowflake is getting leverage from its rapidly increasing top line.

A key to the growth is that Snowflake is getting substantial uptake from existing customers. There are 116 of them that have over $1 million in annual revenues.

There are also no signs of a slowdown in the growth ramp. Snowflake’s guidance for the current quarter is for a range of $345 million to $350 million. The Street forecast, on the other hand, was for $316 million.

Cloud Power

Two of the founders of Snowflake — Benoit Dageville and Thierry Cruanes — are former engineers at Oracle (ORCL). While there, they saw the limitations of relational databases. So when they launched Snowflake, they spent a couple years building a new platform from scratch. It was a native cloud architecture and was built to make it extremely easy for someone to spin-up a powerful data warehouse.

In the meantime, Snowflake has put together a proven senior management team. The CEO, Frank Slootman, had built two other hugely successful enterprise software companies – ServiceNow (NOW) and Data Domain — before coming on board in 2019.

Snowflake’s data cloud allows customers to engage in advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. There are also various versions that are focused on industry verticals like retail, media, healthcare, and financial services.

It’s true that Snowflake has major competitors like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Interestingly enough, these companies are also partners and rely heavily on the hosting revenues from Snowflake. It’s a delicate balancing act.

Besides, Snowflake has the advantage of a modern architecture that is highly scalable. The market opportunity is also enormous. The company estimates the market opportunity for global spending on its Cloud Data Platform at roughly $90 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Snowflake stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 25 analyst ratings, there are 16 Buy, nine Hold, and no Sell ratings. The average Snowflake price target is $387.78, implying 44.9% upside potential.

Conclusion

The pandemic has boosted sales for Snowflake, as companies have had to accelerate their digital transformations. But this does not necessarily mean the growth will decelerate, going forward. If anything, Snowflake has been able to greatly expand its footprint. As customers continue to use the service, they usually expand their usage over time.

True, the recent sell-off in the markets has been rough. Part of this has been due to rising interest rates but also inflated valuations. When growth becomes interesting again, Snowflake will probably be at the top of the shopping list for investors.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure