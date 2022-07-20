tiprankstipranks
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Snap Stock: Website Traffic Hints at a Strong Q2

Story Highlights

With the help of the TipRanks Website Traffic tool, we try to ascertain how the company will fare in the second quarter. To that end, encouraging website trends point toward robust Q2 results for Snapchat.

Social media company Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is slated to report its second-quarter results on July 21. With the help of the TipRanks’ website traffic screener, we try to gauge the same.

Website Traffic Data is Encouraging

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Snap’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the number of visits to snapchat.com was up 4.93% quarter-over-quarter.

Furthermore, the Snap website recorded a 44.89% monthly rise in global visits in June, compared to the same period last year. Moreover, year-to-date, Snap website traffic increased by 54.17%, compared to the previous year. Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

So, it can be gauged from the company’s rising website traffic that its performance for the second quarter is likely to be upbeat.

The rise in website traffic can be attributed to the launch of its low-cost subscription offering, Snapchat+. Snapchat+ costs just $3.99 per month and its “BFF,” feature is a hit among the young cohort.

Company Guidance for Q2

Snap expects year-over-year revenue growth to be between 20% and 25% for the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the company expects its Daily Active Users (DAUs) to be between 343 million and 345 million, which is much better than the consensus estimate of 340 million.

Analyst Estimates

Snap is expected to incur a loss of $0.20 per share in the second quarter. This is wider than the loss of $0.10 per share reported in the previous year.

In terms of quarterly revenues, analysts expect revenues to be about $1.14 billion, which represents a growth of 16.1% from the previous year.

Wall Street’s Take

Overall, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys, six Holds, and two Sells. The SNAP average price target of $25.20 implies the stock has upside potential of 78.1% from current levels. Shares have declined 77.3% over the past year.

Investors Remain Gung Ho About Snap Stock

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that top investors currently have a Positive stance on SNAP. Further, 22.7% of the top portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increased their exposure to SNAP stock over the past 30 days.

Key Takeaways

Snap’s rising website traffic is a likely precursor to the company’s strong quarterly results. The growing website visits indicate the fact that the company’s offerings are gaining traction among consumers, perhaps due to its new low-cost subscription service, Snapchat+. Additionally, the company’s recent launch of its flagship chat app should draw additional users to its website.

However, Snapchat’s widening loss remains a concern.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

