tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Should You Buy Tesla Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

Earnings season is upon us once again, and once the bell rings to signal an end to Wednesday’s trading (April 20), Tesla (TSLA) will step up to the earnings plate.

Ahead of the print and subsequent earnings call, there are several issues Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas thinks investors should pay attention to.

While the analyst notes that demand is obviously not a problem for Tesla right now, supply and input costs are. Supply constraints have yet to abate, while to “offset” rising input costs, Tesla has increased the prices of its vehicles.

Volume wise, Jonas anticipates Tesla will deliver 1.460 million units in FY22 (amounting to 56% year-over-year uptick), although meeting that target appears “increasingly dependent” upon China, with the country having seen a “confluence of strong demand and COVID-related disruption.”

Helping to reduce the company’s dependence on China for “volume and profitability longer term,” and dilute Freemont’s “contribution” to total units, production has kicked off at both the Berlin and Austin facilities.

“That’s great,” says the 5-star analyst. “But that doesn’t mean investors should not expect significant issues with the initial ramp-up of both factories in the normal course.”

Rising costs have also affected lithium prices, with Musk recently commenting these have reached ‘insane’ levels, whilst adding Tesla might need to become involved with lithium mining/refining. Although that is not completely out of the question, Jonas assumes the company would not want “direct exposure to the environmental/tailings risk related to mining operations.”

There’s also the prospect of the company becoming a “renewable energy on-shore infrastructure play” and Jonas ponders on Tesla’s strategy around ESS (energy storage systems) battery production.

Looking far ahead, Jonas’ current expectation is that by 2040 Tesla ESS accounts for less than a 1% share of this “potential market.” However, once the company proves its ability to “produce a higher volume of batteries (supplied by greater amounts of domestically produced/securely sourced batteries),” the analyst anticipates it will provide “greater disclosure and strategic attention” on the ESS angle.

So, down to business, what does it all mean for investors? All in all, there’s no change to Jonas’ Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating or $1,300 price target. This target conveys his confidence in TSLA’s ability to climb ~32% from current levels. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, Tesla’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on a mix of 15 Buys, 5 Holds and 6 Sells. The Tesla bears, though, are having a big impact on the average price target; at $1,006 and change, the figure implies shares will remain rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Tesla stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.