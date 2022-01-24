Should You Bet on DraftKings Stock Right Now? Analyst Weighs In

February cannot come soon enough for most investors. It has been a brutal opening month to 2022 with harsh pullbacks across the board. For instance, less than a month into the new year, shares of DraftKings (DKNG) are 31% into the red, accelerating last year’s downtrend.

Accordingly, Northland analyst Greg Gibas has lowered his price target for the online sports betting company to “reflect the greater pull-back in high growth / tech stocks.” The figure drops from $75 to $45. Nevertheless, the extent of the decline has been so acute, that there is still upside of 135% from current levels. (To watch Gibas’ track record, click here)

Additionally, due to the company expecting the 4Q21 adjusted EBITDA loss to be “slightly less than half” of its reported 3Q21 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(314 million), Gibas has altered his adjusted EBITDA estimate to $(152.8 million). The analyst notes his prior “Q4 profitability modeling assumptions were too aggressive” and did not factor in recent new state launches. These include Online Sportsbook launches in Arizona, Wyoming, and Connecticut, plus the launch of iGaming in Connecticut during Q3.

That said, Gibas believes the “faster active customer ramps” in the recent launches in Arizona and Wyoming are indicative of “improved marketing efficiency with it’s new state launches.”

For instance, when compared to the average active customer per adult in a new state’s first 30 days after the initial launch, the new states are performing at a higher level. AZ attained 3.3x the average historical state launch and WY pulled off 1.6x the prior launch average. “We attribute this to DKNG’s growing nationwide brand awareness and increasingly effective advertising / promotional campaigns,” the analyst explained.

There are no other changes to Gibas’ model, although following the recent announcements/launches in New York, Oregon, and Washington, the analyst continues “to see upside” to his 2022 estimates.

What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 9 Buys, 10 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. A clearer picture emerges where the price target is concerned, as on average, the analysts expect shares to rise ~132% over the next 12 months. (See DKNG stock forecast on TipRanks)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.