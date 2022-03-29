Salesforce: Cloud Stock Cheap amid Acquisition Breather

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Salesforce: Cloud Stock Cheap amid Acquisition Breather

Cloud software behemoth Salesforce (CRM) has been looking to regain its footing in recent weeks. While Salesforce is poised to push further into profitability, with management’s increased emphasis on margin enhancement, the stock has still been punished severely, primarily for its “high” multiple and the nature of its business.

Cloud stocks have been downright scary amid the recent tech sell-off. Salesforce is just one of the names that investors have fallen out of love with over the past year.

The company has blown away results quarter after quarter, but the firm’s M&A approach seems to act as an overhang on the stock. Just when the stock is about to lift off on the back of a big quarterly beat, an acquisition is announced that sends Salesforce stock nosediving.

The value of the acquisition of Slack has been questioned by many. With expensive pandemic beneficiaries now miles off their high, it seems easy to conclude that Salesforce did pay a hefty price of admission.

Despite the dread surrounding Slack and more deals to come, I remain bullish on CRM stock.

Salesforce Stock: M&A Moves Have Weighed Heavily

Marc Benioff is an enthusiastic leader. Whether he got overexcited when Salesforce bought Slack or not remains to be seen.

Investors may have thought he neglected value when forking up $27.7 billion. Still, it’s too soon to reach such a conclusion. Could Salesforce have paid far less if it made the acquisition announcement today than in the back half of 2020?

Sure, but there was always a risk that another enterprise software firm could have nabbed the workplace communications developer, putting Salesforce in a tougher spot to compete against Microsoft (MSFT).

Now that speculative tech stocks have fallen back to Earth, a big question on investors’ minds is if Salesforce will continue its buying spree.

Getting More Selective?

Salesforce has scooped up some very intriguing technologies over the years, with data-visualization firm Tableau Software, Mulesoft, and Slack — three innovative platforms that are arguably best-in-breed. The deals were sizeable and not exactly cheap.

Over the long haul, Salesforce is likely to continue its strategy of acquiring its way to become an even greater force to be reckoned with in the enterprise software space. Even if the timing of prior M&A moves has been less than perfect, Salesforce looks like a freight train that will be tough to stop over the long haul.

After a rocky start to 2022, now seems like a great time to take advantage of the many bargains in the tech sector. With some debt weighing down the balance sheet and more time needed to integrate, enhance and polish the Slack and Tableau acquisitions, it seems unlikely that Salesforce will make another huge splash anytime soon.

Benioff and his co-CEO Bret Taylor don’t have plans to wheel and deal anytime soon, at least not over the “near-term.” Should the tech sell-off worsen, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Salesforce leaves the “tech wreck” empty-handed.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, CRM stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 28 analyst ratings, there are 24 Buy recommendations and four Hold recommendations.

The average Salesforce price target is $303.19, implying 38% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $225 per share to a high of $375 per share.

Bottom Line on CRM Stock

Salesforce will be busy bringing out the best in the many deals it’s made in recent years. There’s still a lot of work to do with its recent trio of big deals. So, another Slack-sized deal seems out of the question at this juncture.

Still, the company could have room to pull the trigger on a smaller deal as valuations across the broader basket of SaaS companies implode.

In any case, I suspect any such deal will be met with applause, not punishment, as the company focuses on getting growth and margins on the right track.

Even if no small deals are announced this year, the ruling out of any Slack-like blockbuster deals on the horizon seems like a positive in my books. The assurance of no more sizeable deals could remove a significant overhang on CRM stock that’s kept many investors on the sidelines.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure