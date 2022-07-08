tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

S4 Capital PLC – high-growth stock tipped by analyst Julien Roch

Story Highlights

Barclays analyst Julien Roch has a few thoughts about S4 Capital stock and its current pricing. Here’s what he has to say

In this article:

Barclays Media analyst Julien Roch is rated four-star on TipRanks. He along with his team is mainly focused on media and advertising companies.

The media sector is currently facing difficulties sparked by the economic slowdown and declining advertising budgets. However, Julien Roch remain positive and believe that the sector will outperform in long-run.

He is ranked 1,552 out of 7,914 analysts on TipRanks and was one of TipRanks’ best-performing analysts for the UK market in 2021.

Roch is the Managing Director at Barclays Capital. After working with Merrill Lynch, he joined Barclays in 2009.

According to TipRanks, Roch has an average return of 5.6% per rating and a 51% of success rate.

Let’s see what’s catching his attention.

Results delayed but growth on track

S4 Capital (GB: SFOR) is a digital advertising and marketing service company. Led by an industry veteran, Sir Martin Sorrell, the company almost doubled in size and posted a revenue of £687 Million in 2021.

The stock has been on a upward trajectory since its debut on LSE. However, since last year the stock is trading down by 67%. This is mainly due to concerns over the delay in its FY results. The results were delayed twice, as the accountant PwC was unable to complete the audit. The company finally delivered unaudited results in May 2022.

Sir Martin Sorrell described the delay as “embarrassing and unacceptable”. He said, “Significant changes in our financial control, risk and governance structure, and resources at board, company and practice level are being implemented and planned to try to ensure this never happens again and we return to a normal financial calendar.”

Julien Roch said “the auditing problem sounds really minor,” and wondered, “Will investors be entirely convinced? That is the question.”

The company won new big name clients such as BrewDog, TikTok, Diageo, and Booking.com in its last quarter. This adds to its current client list of Google, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Procter Gamble, Shopify, and others.

It aims to add 20 clients every year, each generating revenues of £15.3 million from 2022 to 2024. But the company has to focus on increasing its profitability to convince investors.

Julien Roch reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock with a price target of 550p. Barclays analysts further added, “S4 Capital shares are way too cheap, as the market is already pricing the risk of a recession into the shares.”

Wall Street’s take

Other wall street analysts are also bullish on the stock. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, S4 Capital stock has a Strong Buy rating based on four buys. The average price target is 627.5p implying 189.4% upside potential. The stock has a high forecast of 725.0p and a low forecast of 550.0p.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Closing notes

Considering Roch’s experience in the sector and confidence in the company, the stock seems to be a perfect fit for long-term investment.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted
Blackstone Strengthens Its ESG Portfolio
BX
Now, Microsoft & Amazon Come Under UK Regulator’s Lens
AMZN
MSFT
Why Are Shares of 89bio Trending 10% Higher?
ETNB
Rivian Lifts Investors’ Hope; Stock Soars 10%
RIVN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down – how it will affect the UK markets
This Insider Just Lapped up Mesa Laboratories Stock Worth $2M
MLAB
Merck Close to Acquiring Seagen in a $40B Deal
MRK
SGEN

Latest News Feed

Bank of England warns of more pressure ahead
News Bites: What Is Fueling GameStop Stock This Time?
GME
NDX
Voyager Digital Files for Bankruptcy after 3AC’s Default; Shares Halted
Blackstone Strengthens Its ESG Portfolio
BX
Now, Microsoft & Amazon Come Under UK Regulator’s Lens
AMZN
MSFT
Why Are Shares of 89bio Trending 10% Higher?
ETNB
Rivian Lifts Investors’ Hope; Stock Soars 10%
RIVN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson steps down – how it will affect the UK markets
This Insider Just Lapped up Mesa Laboratories Stock Worth $2M
MLAB
Merck Close to Acquiring Seagen in a $40B Deal
MRK
SGEN