tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Roper Technologies Stock: Great Qualities, but Valuation Adds Risk

Story Highlights

Roper Technologies showcases several qualities, including enjoying leading market positions in the niche markets it serves and high-quality, recurring cash flows. The company’s latest results exhibited strong moment retention, while management’s guidance is certainly encouraging. However, despite the recent correction, there may be better deals out there.

Roper Technologies (ROP) is a member of the Dividend Aristocrat Index, counting 29 years of successive annual dividend hikes. Additionally, Roper exhibits a remarkable track record of growth, both organically and through its extensive acquisitions pipeline.

Based on the company’s legendary dividend growth track record, pristine growth pipeline, and a management team that has won the Street’s love over the years, I believe that Roper’s valuation will remain rich moving forward.

That said, due to the ever-present risk that a valuation compression could damage shareholder returns, I am reluctant to allocate capital to the stock. Consequently, I am neutral on the stock.

While most companies that feature such an extended dividend growth track record are usually quite mature, Roper continues to grow at a rather consistent pace. Thus, the stock has attracted an extended shareholder base, comprising both conservative and dividend growth investors.

This is evident by the fact that the stock has consistently retained a steep premium. Any dips, historically, have been rapidly taken advantage of by the market, retaining this trend.

Roper Technologies focuses on manufacturing goods such as medical and scientific imaging equipment, material analysis equipment for a number of industrial applications, and pumps, amongst other products. The company’s Technologies division also develops software solutions for the transportation, food, healthcare, energy, and water industries.

Q1-2022 Results Were Strong; Guidance Increased

In late April, Roper reported its Q1-2022 results, posting another quarter of excellent performance. Quarterly revenues and adjusted EPS came in at $1.53 billion and $3.77, suggesting a year-over-year gain of 11% and 10%, respectively.

The company stepped into Fiscal 2022 on a high note. Specifically, Roper posted 11% organic growth. Growth was driven by all-around strength across its portfolio of niche-leading businesses. Additionally, results were powered by assertive momentum due to double-digit software recurring revenue growth amid vigorous product demand.

Assisted by its EBITDA growth of 8% during Q1 and its net debt decrease of approximately $3.6 billion, Roper reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.9x from 3.1x at the end of Fiscal 2021.

Roper continues to experience decisive recurring revenue momentum in software, elevated levels of demand, record backlog levels, and advantageous market conditions.

Adding its balance sheet strength and its extensive pipeline of high-quality acquisition prospects, Roper’s management believes the company is well-placed for continuous double-digit cash flow development.

Consequently, management boosted its Fiscal 2022 guidance, now anticipating attaining adjusted EPS between $15.50 and $15.75 (up from $15.25 to $15.55 previously) for the full year.

Valuation is Too High; Dividend is Too Low

Despite Roper’s prolonged and honored dividend growth track record, dividends remain only a token of shareholders’ total-return prospects. The company’s most recent dividend hike was by about 10% this past November. For context, Roper’s 10-year dividend CAGR sits close to an exceptional 17.7%.

That said, with dividends being only a snippet of earnings (the payout ratio stands at 16% according to the present annualized dividend per share and management’s outlook), the stock yields a tiny 0.6%.

The reason for such a low yield besides the company distributing a small portion of earnings is that shares have consistently traded at a premium. Today, shares are trading at a (forward) P/E of 24.8 based on the stock price and the midpoint of management’s Fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS estimate.

While the stock has corrected lately, it remains slightly overvalued, in my view. Management’s double-digit growth guidance may sound bright, but there could be more room for the valuation to be compressed in a rising-rates environment – especially considering that Roper has a substantial net debt position despite its recent deleveraging.

Higher interest rates following future refinances could squeeze profitability. Further, assuming Roper rushes debt repayments to avoid such a scenario, it may have less capital to allocate to acquisitions in the medium term. Thus, its growth prospects going forward may soften – just a risk to keep in mind.

Wall Street’s Take on Roper Technologies

Turning to Wall Street, Roper Technologies has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months.

At $469.75, the average Roper Technologies stock projections suggest 21% upside potential.

Conclusion – Roper May Not be Worth Buying Yet

Overall, Roper Technologies showcases several qualities. These include leading market positions in the niche markets it serves and high-quality, recurring cash flows. The company’s latest results exhibited strong moment retention, while management’s guidance is certainly encouraging.

While the recent correction in the stock price could appear like a fruitful buying opportunity, shares could still be relatively overvalued in the current rising-rates environment.

Further, due to the stock’s yield remaining at microscopic levels, dividend returns would not be able to offset any losses from a lower stock price if a valuation compression scenario were to occur.

Still, Roper is likely to retain a strong shareholder base over the long term due to its hybrid shareholder attraction, including drawing both dividend growth and conservative investors. This is likely to sustain the stock during market downturns and boost it further during bull runs.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U

Latest News Feed

Valens Reports Second Quarter Results; Earnings Significantly Miss Expectations
VLNS
Cogeco Sees Solid Revenue Growth but Misses Earnings; Shares Flat
Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?
DLAKY
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U