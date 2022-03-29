Rocket Lab: Russian Sanctions Can Trigger Growth

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Rocket Lab: Russian Sanctions Can Trigger Growth

Rocket Lab (RKLB) is a space company that provides launch services. The company mainly focuses on small-class rockets that can be built in very short periods of time.

However, it is in the process of developing medium-class rockets with the ultimate aim of making both classes reusable. We are neutral on the stock.

Long-Term Beneficiary of Russian Sanctions

It’s no surprise that Western and NATO countries can no longer trust Russia. The invasion of Ukraine has proven that the Putin-led nation is too volatile to reliably do business with. Thus, when it comes to the aerospace industry, relying on foreign products becomes a matter of national security.

For many decades, Russian Soyuz rockets have built up a solid reputation as a reliable and affordable way to launch things into space. In fact, as of 2021, it was the most frequently used launch vehicle in the world. However, this is now likely to change.

In comes Rocket Lab, which is in the process of building its new neutron rocket — a reusable, medium-class vehicle; since Soyuz rockets are also medium-class, it will be a direct replacement. Indeed, Rocket Lab has been receiving questions asking if it can produce the rocket faster.

As a result, the company is considering producing three rockets instead of one by 2024. The fact that the neutron is going to be reusable was already a strong catalyst in itself for Rocket Lab, as it would significantly decrease the cost of launch. However, the Russia-Ukraine incident is likely to accelerate the shift away from the older Soyuz technology.

Rocket Lab Seeing Strong Business Momentum

The company is currently a money-losing venture, which is no surprise considering that it’s a capital-intensive business. This is especially true as it begins to scale.

Nevertheless, it has seen strong demand from customers, as its backlog of orders has increased from $82 million in December 2020 to $545 million in February 2022. We expect this backlog to continue growing, especially as it continues to improve its launch capabilities.

In addition, Rocket Lab has been quite active in acquiring companies that complement its business. This is part of its vertical integration strategy, where the acquired companies will produce various components and subsystems.

The company aims to control the entire value chain, thus, being able to reduce costs and increase efficiency. This should ultimately lead to higher margins and eventual profitability.

Risks

The main risk Rocket Labs faces is execution risk. Building reusable rockets from scratch in a never-done-before way is definitely no easy feat. It is likely that the engineers will run into many technical issues along the way.

In addition, it is very expensive to develop these rockets under normal market conditions, let alone during a period of high inflation. Therefore, it remains to be seen how much pricing power the company has in order to pass on the input costs to customers.

It also doesn’t help that the company has so far been relying on equity financing in order to keep operations going. Therefore, it’s likely that shareholders are not done being diluted just yet.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Rocket Lab has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average Rocket Lab price target of $17.33 implies 116.6% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

Rocket Lab definitely has a bright future if it can execute its plan of building reliable and reusable rockets. However, we remain neutral at the moment due to the capital-intensive business and the lack of profitability.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure