Roblox Stock: Building a Powerful Ecosystem

Shares of video-game platform developer Roblox Corp. (RBLX) has crumbled alongside almost every other high-tech growth stock over the last couple months. After shedding more than two-thirds of its value, the intriguing metaverse-linked firm may be ready to move on. Though the company’s recent quarterly results were nothing to write home about, there are signs that the Roblox ecosystem may be far stronger than most investors expect.

When we hear of ecosystem stocks, many of us look at tech titan Apple (AAPL) and its walled garden of iDevices. Indeed, Apple’s ecosystem is a major component of its wide moat. Once you get aboard the Apple train, it’s hard to get off, especially if you own more than just a couple of devices!

Though Roblox doesn’t have such an ecosystem yet, its staying power among its youthful audiences cannot be underestimated. In prior pieces, I praised the company for catering to older audiences as I thought doing so would be key to success as its average consumer grows up. I am bullish on RBLX stock.

Roblox: Still Working on Improving its Ecosystem

Undoubtedly, many older gamers may be oblivious to the whole Roblox platform. It’s more than just another video game with questionable graphical capabilities; it’s a place where young people can meet up and enjoy experiences together.

During the worst of the pandemic’s lockdowns, Roblox became the place to meet up. Now that restrictions have gone away (many of them at least), Roblox has not faded nearly as fast as one would think.

Roblox’s pandemic-fuelled rise is nothing short of remarkable. With another potential COVID surge (Omicron BA.2 or XE variants are to be watched) on the way, questions linger as to whether Roblox can get its big tailwind back again.

Even if we’re not due for similarly stunting restrictions, Roblox has the means to build upon its strength as it improves the platform while incentivizing its developers to create more engaging content.

Roblox’s Flywheel Effect Could Be Tough to Stop

Just like how app developers are key to the success of Apple’s App Store, Roblox’s developers are key to keeping the Roblox ecosystem strong. In the latest quarter, developer payouts rose. Although investors may want Roblox to rake in a greater share, it’s arguable that the company is better off by sweetening the pot for its developers, as they’re key to sustaining elevated levels of revenue growth.

Yes, rates are rising, incentivizing nearer-term profitability prospects. Although, Roblox needs to stay growth-focused and not sacrifice Daily Active User (DAU) growth for the sake of a big push into the profitability over the near term.

Despite making the right investments, Roblox still boasts an impressive EBITDA margin, just shy of 22%. Arguably, the company has the wiggle room to improve the economics for its developers further, enhancing the flywheel effect.

More lucrative opportunities for developers mean more quality content. More quality content means more engaged users, which is key to propelling Roblox stock out of its funk.

What Happens When DAUs Turn?

Video games are a fiercely competitive space to be in. The battle for engagement is on. With the incredible graphics on many intriguing next-generation titles, questions linger as to whether Roblox can defend its turf as its younger gamers age.

Undoubtedly, there are more sophisticated games out there, but do they really pose a severe threat to Roblox? Probably not as much as you’d think. Roblox is all about the experiential factor. The platform provides a means for friends to hang out, and it’s what Meta Platforms (FB) probably strives to replicate in its push towards the metaverse.

Facebook was a social-media powerhouse that couldn’t be stopped until its DAUs showed signs of weakness and investors turned against the stock quickly. Indeed, the weak DAU numbers were a sign of smoke. Should Roblox deal such a negative surprise, it could easily suffer the same fate as Meta.

With many firms battling to entertain, engagement becomes harder. Fortunately, I think Roblox has an unmatched foundation that should have the easiest time transitioning into virtual or augmented realms.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, RBLX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 14 analyst ratings, there are 10 Buy recommendations, three Hold recommendations, and one Sell recommendation.

The average Roblox price target is $68.64, implying an upside of 62.04%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $45.00 per share to a high of $108.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Roblox Stock

Once augmented or virtual reality experiences become more mainstream, I’d look for Roblox to improve the tools for its developers to create next-generation types of experiences. Of course, Roblox could collide head-on with the likes of two FAANG beasts in Apple and Meta Platforms once mixed-reality is finally embraced.

In any case, I would not dismiss Roblox as just another hot gaming company. It’s creating an ecosystem, and it could have more staying power than one would expect as the company continues to find new, intriguing ways to engage audiences.

