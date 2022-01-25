Robinhood: What do Monthly User Statistics Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Robinhood: What do Monthly User Statistics Indicate Ahead of Q4 Earnings?

The financial services company Robinhood Markets (HOOD) will release its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on January 27.

Given that it’s an online trading platform, the majority of Robinhood’s revenues come from trade-related transactions. As a result, more monthly users equal more trading activity on the platform, which implies more transaction revenues for Robinhood. For Robinhood, transaction-based revenues are fees gained by routing customer orders for stocks, options, or cryptocurrency to other brokers.

In fact, effective user growth remains the key to Robinhood’s success; therefore, using a Website Traffic tool could be critical here. We used TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool to look into Robinhood’s monthly user statistics and to get a better sense of the company’s current state, ahead of the Q4 print.

Robinhood’s Monthly Users

The graph above shows that Robinhood’s website traffic increased in the most recent Q4 quarter, earnings from which have yet to be published. To put things into perspective, total unique visits to Robinhood increased by 18.7% year-over-year to 35.9 million. The increase in visits reflects that Robinhood may be able to deliver good year-over-year top-line results in the Q4 quarter.

However, the data for monthly visitors to Robinhood.com are not particularly encouraging for the month of December. We can observe that, while the company’s projected monthly visitation climbed by 0.7% in November, it fell by 17.7% quarter-over-quarter to 10.5 million users in December.

What does this drop indicate?

The drop in unique visitors in December is expected to have reduced Robinhood’s revenues in the fourth quarter to some extent. Furthermore, Robinhood’s key metrics, ARPU (average revenue per user) and MAU (monthly active users), may have declined in the fourth quarter due to the dip in its monthly user base.

To summarize, the website traffic numbers for Robinhood do not appear to be very impressive for Q4. In addition, the business cautioned during its Q3 earnings conference that seasonal headwinds and lower trading activity might harm the company’s fourth-quarter results. The prediction appears to be coming true.

Analysts’ Forecast

Turning to Wall Street, HOOD stock comes in as a Hold. It has 5 Buy, 6 Hold and 2 Sell ratings by analysts.

The average Robinhood Markets price target of $33.92 represents 158.5% upside potential.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure