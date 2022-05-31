Rivian Stock Offers a ‘Good Entry Point,’ Says 5-Star Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
RIVN
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Rivian Stock Offers a ‘Good Entry Point,’ Says 5-Star Analyst

In this article:
In this article:
RIVN

For EV start-up Rivian (RIVN), 2022 has brought with it mainly headaches and headwinds, and the supply-chain snags have resulted in the company lowering its production expectations for the year.

However, on the earnings call earlier in May, the company sounded upbeat about meeting its production targets, and following a recent chat with the company’s CFO, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh sees enough reasons to stay upbeat.

For one, despite the departure of executive vice president of manufacturing engineering Charly Mwangi, the arrival of new COO Frank Klein amidst the restructuring of the business (the company is splitting the commercial business which manufactures the Amazon delivery van from its retail business, which makes the R1T and R1S) is a good one. “We believe the reorganization ahead of COO Klein starting June 1st could point to potentially more accountable and better execution ahead,” the 5-star analyst opined.

Klein certainly has the credentials to help the turnaround, having been President of Magna Steyr and spent ~25 years at Daimler in roles including plant manager (Kecskemét, Hungary) and head of Mercedes-Benz Vans operations.

Going by the noises made by the company, R1/EDV production lines for NON-chip parts are “ramping well,” with chassis production lines, battery modules, and inverter/powertrain production/supply all in a healthy state. However, there have been some limitations due to “specific” commodity chip shortages, although the company is in talks with suppliers to solve the matter. “With supply key,” says Rakesh, “we believe RIVN looks to phase in a second shift, by increasing first-shift hours and adding a second shift to slowly ramp from couple days to full week.”

With seats now shipping for the Amazon EDV (electric delivery van) – Rivian has been embroiled in a dispute with Commercial Vehicle Group over car seat pricing – the company still expects a third of the 25,000 units produced in C22E will be Amazon EDV vans, (around 8,000 units).

So, promising for Rivian, but what does it all mean for investors? Rakesh thinks the current share price offers a “good entry point.” He reiterated a Buy rating on the stock along with an $80 price target, which implies ~155% upside from current levels. (To watch Rakesh’s track record, click here)

Overall, RIVN has 15 recent analyst reviews, breaking down to 9 Buys and 6 Holds, making the analyst consensus rating on the stock a Moderate Buy. Meanwhile, the average price target of $51.46 implies an upside potential of ~64% for the coming year. (See Rivian stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?
Shell Approves $2.5B Crux Gas Project off Australia
GB:SHEL
Greenlane Renewables Awarded New Contract from Repeat Customer
CA:GRN
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Will Unilever Triumph After Adding Nelson Peltz to Board?
UL
Blackstone’s Major Shareholder on a Thinning Spree
BX
TAAL Registers 9x Revenue Gain in Q1 ; Street Sees 207% Upside
TAAL
Ericsson & BT Enter Another 5G Deal
BT
ERIC
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
AUY
FRO
In this article:
RIVN

Latest News Feed

Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?
Shell Approves $2.5B Crux Gas Project off Australia
GB:SHEL
Greenlane Renewables Awarded New Contract from Repeat Customer
CA:GRN
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?
F
TTM
Will Unilever Triumph After Adding Nelson Peltz to Board?
UL
Blackstone’s Major Shareholder on a Thinning Spree
BX
TAAL Registers 9x Revenue Gain in Q1 ; Street Sees 207% Upside
TAAL
Ericsson & BT Enter Another 5G Deal
BT
ERIC
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
AUY
FRO