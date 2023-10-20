tiprankstipranks
Rivian Stock Is a ‘Buy’ If You Can Stomach the Volatility, Says Analyst
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Rivian Stock Is a ‘Buy’ If You Can Stomach the Volatility, Says Analyst

The electric vehicle space is under pressure. Segment leader Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Q3 results came in below expectations, with its price cuts affecting margins and failing to stimulate sufficient demand, which is already waning.

The lack of demand for EVs also got highlighted in a recent report by The Wall Street Journal. That article seemed to send shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) into a tailspin this week as the stock fell by 9% in the subsequent session following article’s release.

And this came at a time when Rivian was already having a tough quarter, dealing with interest rate worries and announcing a $1.5 billion convertible note offering.

But here’s the twist: Rivian actually outperformed expectations in Q3 deliveries, unlike Tesla. They’ve also been making strides in fixing their production issues. So, according to Truist analyst Jordan Levy, Rivian might just be the diamond in the rough in this EV market.

“While the current equity market for growthy EV names remains challenging to say the least, RIVN is executing in areas that matter most for long-term success – ramping production, reducing costs, and investing in next gen technologies,” said the analyst. “The NT catalyst slate appears to be improving w/a potential R2 production announcement early next year/possible expansion of RIVN’s commercial business beyond Amazon, though 2024 Street ests for prod/deliveries likely need to continue to trend down.”

With Rivian having already announced many of the important metrics, heading into the Q3 print (November 7), Levy expects few surprises and a reiteration of the company’s 52,000 vehicle production target for the year.

Although it’s premature to anticipate a guide for 2024, consensus figures regarding 2024 production and deliveries have already been adjusted lower since the middle of this year, but to account for next year’s Normal facility upgrades and resultant downtime, Levy thinks these probably need to be lowered further.

Nevertheless, Levy still believes Rivian continues to “execute where it matters most,” and remains bullish on RIVN for investors “who can stomach the near-term volatility.”

As such, Levy rates RIVN shares a Buy along with a $26 price target, which implies a potential upside of 54% from current levels. (To watch Levy’s track record, click here)

In total, over the past 3 months, 21 analysts have chimed in with RIVN reviews and these break down into 14 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell, for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The forecast calls for one-year returns of ~70%, considering the average target stands at $28.75. (See Rivian stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

