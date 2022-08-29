tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?

Story Highlights

EV stocks have underperformed this year due to higher battery and other component costs. EV makers and battery manufacturers are aggressively ramping up capacity, which should drive down costs and support mass adoption.

Regardless of regulatory support and strong demand, EV stocks have underperformed this year. For context, Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio stock (NYSE:NIO), and Lucid stock (NASDAQ:LCID) have declined by 18%, 37%, and 57%, respectively, year-to-date. Higher battery and other component costs amid supply shortages continue to take a toll on the financials of EV manufacturers, in turn impacting their stocks. However, with battery manufacturers and EV makers aggressively building their U.S. capacity, costs are expected to go down, supporting the financials and stock prices of the companies operating in this space. That could eventually lead to a rise in the stocks of EV manufacturers.

Per a recent Wall Street Journal report, Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC) and LG Energy Solution have come together to build a multibillion-dollar EV battery factory in Ohio. The report further highlighted that mass production could start in 2025 at this factory. 

The report also stated that Panasonic plans to build a $4 billion EV battery manufacturing plant in Oklahoma. It also cited General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) focus on ramping up battery and EV manufacturing.  

Notably, at the beginning of this year, General Motors announced a $7 billion investment in Michigan manufacturing sites to ramp up its battery cell and electric truck manufacturing capacity. GM plans to construct a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing. It also intends to convert its Orion Township assembly plant to produce Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra. 

What does it Mean for EV Stocks? 

As companies aggressively build battery manufacturing capacity, it will likely lower the cost of battery packs, make EVs cheap, and support mass adoption. However, it will take time for production to ramp up and positively impact sales. 

Meanwhile, EV manufacturers are increasing prices to counter the impact of higher battery and component costs on vehicle margins.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated during the Q1 conference call that per unit vehicle cost increased, and the company is raising prices to support margins. However, Musk expects to lower prices as inflation cools down.  

Meanwhile, Nio CEO William Li said during the Q1 conference call that battery costs continue to surge and vehicle margin in Q2 will be under higher pressure. Nio has taken countermeasures, like adjusting product prices, to mitigate the impact of higher material costs.

Bottom Line

Production and cost issues will likely restrict the upside in EV stocks in the short term. However, the long-term fundamentals of these companies remain solid, thanks to the strong secular sector trends, innovation, and demand. 

Against this setting, let’s see what analysts suggest for TSLA, NIO, and LCID. 

What is Tesla’s Target Stock Price?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about TSLA. It has received 19 Buy, five Hold, and six Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy rating consensus. 

Further, analysts’ average price target of $314.57 implies 9.2% upside potential.

Is NIO Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold?

Analysts are bullish about NIO stock. It sports a Strong Buy rating consensus based on 11 unanimous Buy recommendations. Moreover, the analysts’ average price target of $33.04 implies 65.9% upside potential

What is the Prediction for Lucid Stock?

Lucid stock has received one Buy and one Hold recommendation and has a Moderate Buy rating consensus on TipRanks. Further, its price target of $23 implies 41.6% upside potential

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NIO

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
Market NewsNIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
3d ago
NIO
NIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
NIO
NIO Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Independent Internal Review
NIO
More NIO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIO

NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
Market NewsNIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
3d ago
NIO
Press ReleasesNIO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022
3d ago
NIO
Press ReleasesNIO Inc. Announces Substantial Completion of Independent Internal Review
3d ago
NIO
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
Will a Cheaper Plan Boost Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock?
NFLX
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
DELL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
PDD
CTLT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Agrees to Settle Long-Overdue Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
META
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
More Market News >