tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
NKE
DE:NKE
GB:0QZ6
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Regaining Traction after a Downturn? Nike Might Just Do It

Story Highlights

Nike’s brand strength has several facets which can pull the company out of a downturn and swing it towards growth. However, there are certain concerns to be aware of.

In this article:
In this article:
NKE
DE:NKE
GB:0QZ6

On June 27, athletic lifestyle retailer Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, which ended May 31. Nonetheless, both the top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis.

This, combined with a weaker-than-expected gross profit margin, did not sit well with investors and traders struggling to make decisions in a highly volatile environment. As a result, shares of Nike declined 2.89% in Monday’s after-hours trading session.

Expert Points Out Concerns

After carefully following management’s commentary and diving deep into the company’s fundamentals and developments, Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone compiled key takeaways.

She noted that the inflation and supply disruptions aggravated by China’s COVID-led lockdowns were big negative forces in Nike’s Q4. The company engaged in taking targeted actions to manage the supply-demand balance in Greater China after the lockdown led to disruptions. These actions led to an elevation in costs related to freight and logistics, keeping its gross margin under pressure.

Carbone preferred to remain on the sidelines regarding China’s volatile demand trends this year. “Moving ahead, NKE is taking a cautious approach to China given uncertainty in the region and the potential need for further actions to manage supply and demand as management is prioritizing the return to a healthy pull market in China at the end of 2Q,” explained the analyst.

Moreover, she identified a demand deceleration in the athletic category as well as higher investment costs as major risk factors to the company’s prospects.

The Upsides

Nonetheless, the analyst was upbeat about several sustainable upsides that are going to show results over the longer term. Nike’s brand value, customer experience, and strong digital capabilities continue to attract customers, and Carbone thinks these are going to be long-term growth drivers.

“That said, we continue to view NKE as a best-in-class retailer with a strong positioning in apparel and footwear, which is being further magnified by the company’s strong digital capabilities. In addition, we believe NKE’s deep connection with its customers separates it from its peers, especially as consumers continue to gravitate towards brands that provide a unique experience both in stores and online,” noted Carbone.

The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the NKE stock but slashed the price target to $130 from $152.

Wall Street’s Take

On Wall Street, bullish analysts are outnumbering the skeptics, giving the NKE stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell. The average Nike price target is $132.05, indicating upside potential of 29.2%.

Bottom Line

Overall, despite near-term headwinds, Nike’s brand value and loyalty among customers, strong digital presence, as well as top-class customer experience in physical stores are expected to continue driving revenues for the company.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Nexstar’s Plan of Acquiring Majority of CW Network is Advancing
WBD
NFLX
Tecsys Reports Fiscal Q4 2022 Results; Shares Down 1%
Snap Gets on the Subscription Bandwagon
SNAP
Why Duck Creek Technologies Shares Dove 27% Despite Q3 Beat
DCT
Paychex Stock Slips on Weak Fiscal 2023 Outlook
PAYX
Walgreens Fails to Excite Investors Despite Upbeat Q3 Results
WBA
This Insider has Increased its Stake in Lazydays, Once Again
LAZY
Ives Tweets his Take on Tesla Deliveries
TSLA
Blockchain ‘solves problems that don’t exist’, British MPs warned
COIN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
DCT
CYTK
In this article:
NKE
DE:NKE
GB:0QZ6

Latest News Feed

Nexstar’s Plan of Acquiring Majority of CW Network is Advancing
WBD
NFLX
Tecsys Reports Fiscal Q4 2022 Results; Shares Down 1%
Snap Gets on the Subscription Bandwagon
SNAP
Why Duck Creek Technologies Shares Dove 27% Despite Q3 Beat
DCT
Paychex Stock Slips on Weak Fiscal 2023 Outlook
PAYX
Walgreens Fails to Excite Investors Despite Upbeat Q3 Results
WBA
This Insider has Increased its Stake in Lazydays, Once Again
LAZY
Ives Tweets his Take on Tesla Deliveries
TSLA
Blockchain ‘solves problems that don’t exist’, British MPs warned
COIN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
DCT
CYTK