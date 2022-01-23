Progenity: Risks, Red Flags, and Poor Fundamentals

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Progenity: Risks, Red Flags, and Poor Fundamentals

Progenity Inc (PROG) is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics.

The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

I am bearish on the PROG stock. It is a penny stock that may seem cheap, as it is now trading at approximately $1.40 per share. However, further analyzing its fundamentals shows there are too many severe risks, suggesting its valuation is still rich, despite having losses of about 77% in the past 1-year.

Progenity: Is there a Bullish Side?

Progenity is a classic penny stock that is a textbook example of a public trade company to avoid. It has a mix of strongly negative factors. First, there is a bad profitability rating, and its financial health evaluation is negative as well. Furthermore, the stock has an expensive valuation and it is also far from delivering any growth.

Overall, building a bullish scenario for Progenity based on fundamentals is unlikely to be based on facts instead of opinions. Investing is credible when is based on fundamental facts rather than emotions and opinions.

Progenity: The Bearish Side

Progenity has been a money-losing company since 2018. It is interesting to mention some of its profitability ratios that can leave investors wondering why the business model is so flawed. PROG stock earnings have been negative since Q2 2020.

Progenity has a Return on Assets of -235.53%, which is worse than the rest of the industry; the industry average Return on Assets is 0.49%, and 100% of the industry peers have a better Return on Assets.

Furthermore, the company has a Profit Margin of -583.11%. This is below the industry average of 0.68%, and 97% of its industry peers outperform Progenity.

Days sales outstanding are building up, which may create liquidity problems and difficulty in collecting payment from its customers.

The financial strength is very poor, as indicated by an Altman Z-score of -14.89, which means the company is in distress zone and bankruptcy could take place in the next two years.

Moreover, the biotechnology company has negative growth in revenue. Measured over the last 3 years, revenue has been decreasing by -23.81% yearly. The earnings per share have also decreased strongly, by -113.78% in the last year.

I mentioned earlier the possible presence of liquidity problems, which are supported by the Current Ratio of 0.90. That signals the firm is not financially healthy enough and could expect problems in meeting its short-term obligations.

At this point, investors may start wondering whether, from a fundamental perspective, the financial condition could get even worse or if there is a light at the tunnel. Unfortunately, things get even worse.

As expected, there is a severe cash burn problem. The company has less than a year of cash runway, based on its current free cash flow.

Shareholders have been substantially diluted in the past year, with total shares outstanding now at 164 million. There is also a negative shareholders’ equity.

I strongly believe future stock offerings are very likely for Progenity. The company will likely need them to raise cash to survive, but at the expense of the intrinsic value of its stock.

If the stock falls under $1.0 per share, it would also face a delisting risk.

Wall Street’s Take

Progenity has a Moderate Buy consensus based on one Buy and one Hold ratings. The average Progenity price target of $3.00 represents 141.9% upside potential.

Conclusion

Progenity is a classic textbook stock to avoid at all costs. It does not have any positive fundamental factors now, but too many negative ones that make it a very risky penny stock in the biotechnology industry.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure