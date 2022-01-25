Poshmark Stock: Strong Bounceback Potential

Poshmark (POSH) shares have fallen more than 81% in the past year, well behind the market represented by S&P 500 companies.

A series of revenue forecasts that disappointed analysts’ expectations weighed on the stock’s price performance.

The COVID-19 crisis and countermeasures impact consumer spending, making people more willing to engage with online social marketplaces. So I think this stock can take advantage of the situation and potentially rise very strongly.

Thus, I am bullish on this stock.

Based in Redwood City, California, Poshmark operates a social marketplace where consumers in North America, Australia and India can purchase new and used products from a wide selection of clothing, shoes, homeware, beauty products, pet products and various accessories.

The number of active buyers in the marketplace of Poshmark was 7.3 million as of the third quarter of 2021.

Q3 Earnings

In the third quarter of 2021, the company had net revenues of $79.7 million, a growth of 16% compared to the third quarter of 2020. However, net revenue fell short of expectations by $14 million.

Total gross merchandise value was $442.5 million, up 18% year-over-year, marking the 15th consecutive increase.

Poshmark suffered a GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share for the third quarter of 2021, while the median consensus estimate called for a lower GAAP net loss of $0.07 per share. The company posted GAAP earnings per share of $0.44 for the same quarter of 2020.

Year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter declined sharply to $0.3 million, driving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.38% of net revenue.

The balance sheet had $589 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2021, and it looks solid from a financial strength standpoint, as the Altman Z score of 4 indicates.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead to the final quarter of 2021, the company expects net revenues to range between $80 million and $82 million, and negative adjusted EBITDA to range between $7 million and $8 million.

Outlook

The introduction of tightening monetary policy in the United States, announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve, could slow down the country’s economic recovery process and dampen inflation.

The economic outlook is uncertain, so consumers may buy more customizable or used products to save money. The crisis has also widened inequalities between the richest and poorest social classes, with the second population becoming more numerous.

Automatically, the service offered by Poshmark and other operators is much more responsive to the changing needs of society than many other retailers.

Home to the world’s largest online shopping market with a global market value of approximately $760 billion in 2021, the e-commerce apparel industry is expected to surpass $1 trillion in four years. This estimated growth should provide significant momentum for Poshmark and other online retailers.

As the Omicron variant forces people to stay home longer to limit the spread of the infection, there is a chance they will increase their engagement in online activities and purchases, which will be good for Poshmark’s business and other Internet retailers.

Economists have already anticipated the expectations of many of us, seeing an e-commerce penetration rate of over 60% by 2024, a significant increase from around 47% last year.

Expectations are high among analysts. To track the performance of Poshmark and its competitors, this stock comparison tool is available.

Wall Street’s Take

In the past three months, 13 Wall Street analysts have issued a 12-month price target for POSH. The company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on five Buys, eight Holds and zero Sell ratings.

The average Poshmark price target is $24.91, implying 80.8% upside potential.

Conclusion

Due to COVID-19 and the policies to fight it, economic conditions will continue to evolve to favor specific activities more than others.

Poshmark and other participants in the social apparel market are well positioned to capitalize on the anticipated tailwind as society’s consumer behavior shifts.

