Points.com Stock: Underfollowed Travel Recovery Play

Points.com (PCOM), formerly known as Points International, is a Canadian company that provides web-based technology solutions to the loyalty program industry, primarily in the travel industry.

It offers e-commerce services, including the retailing and wholesaling of loyalty program currencies, a range of additional e-commerce products, and management of an online consumer-focused loyalty points management web portal. The company’s operating segments are Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Canada. I am bullish on PCOM stock as I believe its unique niche in the travel industry and asset-light business model will continue to provide solid growth rates.

Financial Overview

The company definitely felt the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as its operations are tied to the business and leisure travel industries. Its 2020 revenues declined 46%, and the company reported a net loss of $5.3 million.

Revenues for 2021 are expected to increase approximately 70% to $370 million as the worst of the pandemic fades away. Revenues for 2022 are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels that were generated in 2019, which was $401 million.

Business Highlights

The company continues to be active and successful in renewing and finding new partners to work with. In the fourth quarter, Points.com renewed its long-term partnership with Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue program, one of Europe’s largest frequent flyer programs.

The company also launched a multi-year partnership with EVA Air to enhance the Taiwanese airline’s Infinity MileageLands program, representing the company’s most comprehensive relationship with an Asian carrier to date.

The company also announced a new partnership with Rocket Travel, a subsidiary of Booking Holdings (BKNG). Under the new partnership, Rocket Travel’s white-label loyalty and hotel and car booking services will replace the services previously provided by Points’ Travel solutions.

PCOM is confident that the travel recovery that started in early 2021 will continue to strengthen. Its pipeline of potential deals remains robust.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, the company had $85.2 million in cash and equivalents and no debt on the balance sheet. The largest liability was $63.3 million in Program Partner Payables. This liability is amounts owed to their travel partners for loyalty currency purchased by the company as a principal or as an agent and collected through e-commerce services for retailing, wholesaling, and other loyalty currency services transactions with end customers.

The company was free cash flow positive for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. In addition, it was able to raise $23.2 million in equity with a bought deal financing in the first quarter.

Valuation

The company is on a path to post-pandemic earnings recovery, and EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be approximately $12 million. This is still well below its potential as pre-pandemic EBITDA in 2019 was $21 million. Analysts’ expectations for 2022 are approximately in the $19 million range. The company is selling at an EV/EBITDA of approximately 11x (when considering partner payables as debt). Based on expected double-digit growth rates in revenues and EBITDA, a higher multiple is warranted.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, PCOM has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $18.78, the average Points.com price target implies 23.7% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on PCOM stock as I believe its unique niche in the travel industry and asset-light business model will continue to provide double-digit growth rates. The headwinds of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will slowly fade away and support the company’s growth profile.

