Points.com Stock: Underfollowed Travel Recovery Play

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Points.com Stock: Underfollowed Travel Recovery Play

Points.com (PCOM), formerly known as Points International, is a Canadian company that provides web-based technology solutions to the loyalty program industry, primarily in the travel industry.

It offers e-commerce services, including the retailing and wholesaling of loyalty program currencies, a range of additional e-commerce products, and management of an online consumer-focused loyalty points management web portal. The company’s operating segments are Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Canada. I am bullish on PCOM stock as I believe its unique niche in the travel industry and asset-light business model will continue to provide solid growth rates.

Financial Overview

The company definitely felt the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as its operations are tied to the business and leisure travel industries. Its 2020 revenues declined 46%, and the company reported a net loss of $5.3 million.

Revenues for 2021 are expected to increase approximately 70% to $370 million as the worst of the pandemic fades away. Revenues for 2022 are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels that were generated in 2019, which was $401 million.

Business Highlights

The company continues to be active and successful in renewing and finding new partners to work with. In the fourth quarter, Points.com renewed its long-term partnership with Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue program, one of Europe’s largest frequent flyer programs.

The company also launched a multi-year partnership with EVA Air to enhance the Taiwanese airline’s Infinity MileageLands program, representing the company’s most comprehensive relationship with an Asian carrier to date.

The company also announced a new partnership with Rocket Travel, a subsidiary of Booking Holdings (BKNG). Under the new partnership, Rocket Travel’s white-label loyalty and hotel and car booking services will replace the services previously provided by Points’ Travel solutions.

PCOM is confident that the travel recovery that started in early 2021 will continue to strengthen. Its pipeline of potential deals remains robust.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, the company had $85.2 million in cash and equivalents and no debt on the balance sheet. The largest liability was $63.3 million in Program Partner Payables. This liability is amounts owed to their travel partners for loyalty currency purchased by the company as a principal or as an agent and collected through e-commerce services for retailing, wholesaling, and other loyalty currency services transactions with end customers.

The company was free cash flow positive for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. In addition, it was able to raise $23.2 million in equity with a bought deal financing in the first quarter.

Valuation

The company is on a path to post-pandemic earnings recovery, and EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be approximately $12 million. This is still well below its potential as pre-pandemic EBITDA in 2019 was $21 million. Analysts’ expectations for 2022 are approximately in the $19 million range. The company is selling at an EV/EBITDA of approximately 11x (when considering partner payables as debt). Based on expected double-digit growth rates in revenues and EBITDA, a higher multiple is warranted.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, PCOM has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. At $18.78, the average Points.com price target implies 23.7% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on PCOM stock as I believe its unique niche in the travel industry and asset-light business model will continue to provide double-digit growth rates. The headwinds of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will slowly fade away and support the company’s growth profile.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

​To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure