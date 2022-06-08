tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
PFE
GB:0Q1N
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Pfizer Stock: Innovation at a Very Reasonable Price

Story Highlights

Pfizer stock may not be as hyped as the COVID-19 business looks to wind down. However, with a renewed growth strategy, PFE stock seems like one of few names that can offer investors growth at a value price.

In this article:
In this article:
PFE
GB:0Q1N

Shares of COVID vaccine maker Pfizer (PFE) are steadily trending higher again following a past-year rollercoaster ride that sent shares into a correction on three separate occasions.

Indeed, the $300 billion biopharmaceutical behemoth doesn’t get nearly as much press as it did a few years ago when it unveiled its profoundly-innovative vaccine Comirnaty. Undoubtedly, Pfizer was met with much praise following the miraculous marvel that’s since been taken for granted.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Cash Cow May Have More Staying Power Than You Think

Though the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down in America, it’s important to remember that the pandemic hasn’t quite ended yet. China is just reopening its doors from its latest round of strict lockdowns.

The nation’s zero-COVID policy may be viewed as extreme, given the implications on the world’s supply chains and its own economy. Regardless, the reality of seasonal COVID-19 vaccines could become the new normal, as a move from pandemic to endemic proves difficult.

COVID-19 is unlikely to be eliminated. It mutates too fast, and it spreads too stealthily. America has learned to live with it, and the disastrous lockdowns of 2020 are likely out of the cards, even if a future variant proves more virulent than those in the past.

As rolling up our sleeves to receive a COVID-19 shot becomes an annual or semi-annual tradition, Pfizer’s COVID-19 business may be a cash cow for years. Perhaps it could be a durable business requiring Wall Street analysts to revisit their financial models.

In addition, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid could evolve into a stable cash flow stream. Reportedly, U.S. Paxlovid production is poised to expand. The concept of “rebound COVID” has been a hot topic surrounding Pfizer’s oral treatment. However, I don’t expect such phenomena will hurt demand. At the end of the day, Paxlovid is one of few options for those who’ve already been infected by the coronavirus.

Even as the COVID-19 business winds down, Pfizer remains one of this market’s most innovative companies out there, and the 12.3 times trailing earnings multiple does not do its justice.

With a new growth mindset and investment in other intriguing businesses, Pfizer stock seems eager to prove it’s worthy of a much higher multiple. With a stellar management team and discounted growth capabilities, I remain bullish on PFE stock as it attempts to revisit its highs near $60 per share.

However, on TipRanks, PFE receives a Smart Score rating of 3 out of 10, indicating the potential for the stock to underperform the broader market. Therefore, this is something to consider.

Did Pfizer Just Score a Bargain with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals?

Amid the market sell-off, Pfizer announced its acquisition of Biohaven (BHVN) in a deal worth $11.6 billion. The firm, which has a robust migraine business, gives Pfizer yet another cash-cow business that diversifies its already impressive drug portfolio. More importantly, such intriguing therapies could act as a foundation that feeds future innovations in Pfizer’s pipeline.

Biohaven is in much better hands under Pfizer’s leadership. Pfizer isn’t merely acquiring for the sake of making headlines. The company collaborated with Biohaven for many months before the deal was announced.

Even after the deal, Pfizer sports a strong balance sheet, leaving the door open for potential future deals. As the COVID-19 business continues generating impressive sums of cash, other deals may also be in the cards if management can find the right fit at the right price.

Don’t Discount mRNA Innovations

Finally, Pfizer is an mRNA technology pioneer that could fuel the next blockbuster treatment beyond COVID-19.

Undoubtedly, much attention has been focused on mRNA’s potential to combat diseases such as cancer. Though such mRNA vaccines are many years away, those looking to bet on the long-term potential of mRNA can find such exposure with Pfizer – and at a ridiculously-low multiple.

Though mRNA technology may seem akin to a tech company’s moonshot bet, I do think the wildcard upside potential of Pfizer’s mRNA talents is thrown in for free at these levels.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, PFE stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 15 analyst ratings, there are six Buy recommendations and nine Hold recommendations.

The average Pfizer price target is $58.92, implying upside potential of 10.2%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $50.00 per share to a high of $76.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on Pfizer Stock

Even as the hype fades, Pfizer continues to move forward with its growth strategy. Whether we’re talking about M&A or organic initiatives, the current state of the COVID-19 business, or moves to improve the state of the pipeline, Pfizer is firing on all cylinders.

At such depressed levels, the risk/reward is tough to top up, given the caliber of technologies that PFE stock will grant you exposure to.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT
In this article:
PFE
GB:0Q1N

Latest News Feed

U.S. Navy Contract Lends Strength to L3Harris’ Portfolio
LHX
Stingray Misses on Earnings, but Insiders are Optimistic
Is BuzzFeed Stock Back on the Horse?
BZFD
Enghouse Systems Misses Earnings Estimates; Shares Fall 14%
Why Did Casey’s Stock Slip Despite Upbeat Q4 Earnings?
CASY
Exxon Stock Jumps on Potential Qatar Gas Deal
XOM
Regeneron Wins FDA’s Trust to Treat Skin Lesions in Children
REGN
Boyd Stock Fails to Keep This Top Insider in the Game
BYD
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
SMG
YMM
DocuSign Partners with Microsoft; Stock Jumps
DOCU
MSFT