Petco Stock (NASDAQ:WOOF): Options Market Signals Short-Squeeze Potential

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Petco Stock (NASDAQ:WOOF): Options Market Signals Short-Squeeze Potential
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Petco Stock (NASDAQ:WOOF): Options Market Signals Short-Squeeze Potential

Story Highlights

Undeniably, pet products and services specialist Petco has been one of the worst performers of the year. However, it’s also possible that WOOF stock might offer significant upside for extreme speculators.

Without any question, pet products and services specialist Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) suffers from a major credibility crisis. From hefty losses in the charts to fading revenue and profitability stats, Petco appears to be a money pit. Nevertheless, the options market may be pointing to a short-squeeze gambit. As a form of pure speculation using only pocket change, I am bullish on WOOF stock.

Intriguing Risk-Reward Profile for WOOF Stock

At first glance, no one would blame you for holding WOOF stock in contempt. Since the start of the year, shares have tumbled by nearly 62%. Ever since Petco made its public market debut, the enterprise lost 88% of its equity value. Fundamentally, circumstances don’t seem particularly encouraging for a bounce-back effort.

Primarily, the overwhelming headwind working against WOOF stock is inflation. Certainly, high prices have crimped consumer demand and may threaten to damage the economy if left unaddressed. However, studies show that the cost of pets and related products jumped 10.6% from May 2022 to May 2023. That’s over twice the inflation rate for regular goods and services.

Further, pet-owning households report trouble covering the cost of veterinary care and other critical services. Under this context, it’s not surprising that WOOF stock has collapsed.

At the same time, Americans love their four-legged friends. With the American Pet Products Association reporting that total industry sales last year hit $136.8 billion – up 10.8% from 2021 – it’s difficult to dismiss the upside narrative altogether.

Also, what’s interesting to note is that according to options flow data – which filters exclusively for big block trades likely made by institutions – most of the major, market-moving derivative transactions have already expired.

Yes, traders are still taking potshots against WOOF stock. For example, the most recent significant trade involves selling 1,028 contracts of the Nov 17 ’23 4.00 Call on November 7. By and large, though, institutional bears appear to have lost interest in betting against WOOF.

Plus, when too much pressure builds on one side of the trade, there’s always a risk that something, anything, could push shares higher. After all, as ugly as Petco is now, it still caters to a relevant industry.

A Short-Squeeze Play Could be Viable

Although it’s a high-risk proposition, WOOF stock just might benefit from short-squeeze speculation. Essentially, a rising share price applies increasing pressure on bearish traders because covering a short position requires purchasing the targeted stock. Since no upside price limit exists, theoretically, short traders run the risk of unlimited losses. Of course, brokerages usually step in with margin calls before circumstances get out of hand.

As stated earlier, options flow data shows a relative dearth of open interest for options contracts that major entities placed; most of the transactions – particularly the outright bearish trades – have already expired. Thus, this dynamic suggests that the remaining open contracts in WOOF’s options chain may be predominantly held by retail traders. If so, they may be more susceptible to short-squeeze pressure.

Enticingly, for contrarian speculators, the short interest for WOOF stock stands at 26.2% of its float. Generally speaking, market experts agree that short interest above 10% is elevated, while anything above 20% is extremely high. So, if Petco shares move higher for whatever reason, that could be bad news for the bears.

So far, that’s exactly what investors see. Yes, WOOF stock has cratered on a year-to-date basis. However, in the trailing one-month period, it popped up by more than 11%. With options trades carrying the leverage of 100 shares of the underlying security per contract, circumstances risk getting ugly for the pessimists.

The Worst-Case Scenario

What’s more, if Petco bears decide to short WOOF stock through naked call writing, the intense pressure may force shares to skyrocket. Basically, selling a call involves a bet that the underlying stock won’t rise to the listed strike price. If it exceeds the strike, call writers must sell the security at the lower strike price.

If call writers don’t own the stock, they must buy it at a higher price to sell lower, a dubious proposition. Again, since no upside limit exists, it’s possible for WOOF stock to skyrocket to absurd levels. At that point, it becomes a stare-down contest of how much traders can absorb.

If indeed we’re talking about retail traders, the pain threshold should be relatively modest.

Is WOOF Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, WOOF stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, three Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average WOOF stock price target is $6.78, implying 93.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Bears Should Probably Stay Away from WOOF Stock

As stated earlier, WOOF stock already suffered a catastrophic loss this year. If you wanted to short Petco, you should have done it earlier. With institutional traders seemingly no longer interested in this trade, it’s quite possible only retail bears are speculating against WOOF. If that’s the case, the security may be acutely vulnerable to a short squeeze.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Petco Stock (NASDAQ:WOOF): Options Market Signals Short-Squeeze Potential
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Chipotle names Ilene Eskenazi as Chief Human Resources Officer
The FlyChipotle names Ilene Eskenazi as Chief Human Resources Officer
5d ago
CMG
WOOF
Petco price target lowered to $4.25 from $5.50 at Citi
The FlyPetco price target lowered to $4.25 from $5.50 at Citi
6d ago
WOOF
Short Report: Beauty Health, Petco short positions at multi-month highs
The FlyShort Report: Beauty Health, Petco short positions at multi-month highs
29d ago
GES
EBIX
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >