tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock: Website Traffic Hints At Weak Q4 Results

Story Highlights

The TipRanks Website Traffic tool points to weak earnings for fitness equipment maker Peloton in fiscal Q4 2022. Weak results could put further downward pressure on the PTON stock. However, the company’s future may be promising as it adjusts to changing market conditions.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) provides fitness equipment and content. It plans to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on August 25. The upcoming Peloton earnings are for the three months ended June 30. The TipRanks website traffic tool hints at downbeat results.

Peloton’s Website Traffic Declines

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Peloton’s performance this quarter.

The tool shows that the Peloton website recorded a 27.3% drop in global visits in Q4 compared to Q3. Moreover, the Peloton website traffic has declined 30.8% year-to-date.

The TipRanks Website Traffic Tool provides a gauge of customer interest in a company’s products. An upward website traffic trend can indicate increased demand for the products, which can in turn hint at strong earnings. Conversely, a downward website traffic trend can indicate weak demand and point to downbeat earnings.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

What Is Wall Street Saying About Peloton’s Q4 Earnings?

Analysts, on average, expect Peloton to report a loss per share of $0.77 on revenue of $682.93 million. Peloton’s internal estimates call for revenue in the range of $675 million to $700 million. The company did not issue EPS guidance. In the year-ago quarter, Peloton reported a loss per share of $1.05 on revenue of $936.9 million.

Peloton’s business boomed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people turned to indoor exercise amid the lockdowns. The relaxing of pandemic restrictions has adversely impacted demand for the company’s products as people return to the gym. Peloton is switching from operating its own factories to contract manufacturing in response to the evolving market conditions.

Is PTON a Buy or Sell?

Peloton’s stock has dropped about 67% year-to-date. Wall Street is cautiously bullish on the stock. According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, PTON stock is a Moderate Buy based on five Buys and six Holds. The average PTON stock forecast of $18 implies 54% upside potential.

Peloton remains a favorite of elite investors despite its steep decline. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in PTON is currently Very Positive. Some 11 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 1.8 million shares in the last quarter.

Final Thought

While Peloton’s website traffic trends suggest weak Q4 results, the company’s ongoing adjustments in response to market conditions may pay off down the road. For example, exiting in-house manufacturing may help Peloton improve its profit margins over time by removing some fixed factory costs.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
Press ReleasesPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
18d ago
PTON
Oppenheimer Sees Gains of 60% (Or More) in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks
XPO
PTON
Here’s Why Peloton Shares Are Trending Higher
PTON
More PTON Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PTON

Press ReleasesPeloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast
18d ago
PTON
Oppenheimer Sees Gains of 60% (Or More) in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks
Stock Analysis & IdeasOppenheimer Sees Gains of 60% (Or More) in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks
27d ago
XPO
PTON
Here’s Why Peloton Shares Are Trending Higher
Market NewsHere’s Why Peloton Shares Are Trending Higher
1M ago
PTON
More PTON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Pagaya Stock (Nasdaq:PGY) Sell-Offs Predicted as Lock-Up Period Ends Early
PGY
Berkshire Can Buy up to 50% of Occidental (NYSE:OXY), Now What?
OXY
Now, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Joins the Race to Buy Signify Health, Boost Revenue
AMZN
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock on Edge Amid Plans to Slash Employee Bonuses
TWTR
This Tech Billionaire Loads up on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Shares
ECL
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells Shares Worth $16.9M
AAPL
Weekly Market Review: Prospect of Higher Rates Sparks Volatility
BJ
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Roku Expands Its Mexican Operations; Investors are Optimistic
ROKU
More Market News >