Peloton Interactive: Problems May Create Opportunity

The investment world has had its share of fascinating business stories, but Peloton Interactive (PTON) may be one of the best in recent memory.

One of more famous pandemic-boom stocks, Peloton operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription.

Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of exercise bikes and treadmills as well as related accessories. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly access to a variety of fitness related content.

The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sales of Connected Fitness Products (62% for the quarter ending September 30,2021).

The company went public in September 2019 at a price of $29, raising approximately $1.1 billion. The stock reached highs of over $160 in December 2020.

The at-home exercise company that claims to “democratize access to high quality boutique fitness” boomed during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic as gyms and indoor public access points were greatly curtailed.

I am neutral on PTON stock as I believe the company is far from material levels of profitability.

Financial Results

The pandemic benefit definitely showed in the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, as total company revenues increased 120% to $4 billion.

This included $3.15 billion products and $872 million in subscription revenues. Some important metrics for the company are total workouts — which increased to 459.7 million — and average monthly workouts per connected subscriber — which increased to 22 from 17.9 in the previous year.

A “workout” is defined by the company as a Connected Fitness Subscription for members either completing at least 50% of an instructor-led or scenic ride or run, or 10 or more minutes of “Just Ride” or “Just Run” mode.

The company was not profitable during the year, largely due to high amounts of stock compensation. Free cash flow was negative at $480.7 million.

Recent Activity

It appears that the company overestimated the demand for tis in-home exercise products as the most severe consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to ease and gyms reopened. The competition also increased as other companies started to develop connected fitness products.

On January 20, CNBC reported the company hired a consulting firm to reorganize its cost structure in the face of slowing demand.

It was reported that some company executives were discussing laying off 41% of the sales and marketing teams, reducing underperformers in the e-commerce department, and closing various retail locations.

It was also rumored that the company was halting all production of bikes and treadmills as a precautionary measure.

Company Response

Peloton responded the next day on and stated clearly:

“Rumors that we are halting all production of bikes and Treads are false.”

The CEO further stated:

“As we discussed last quarter, we are taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs across the company. This includes gross margin improvements, moving to a more variable cost structure, and identifying reductions in our operating expenses as we build a more focused Peloton moving forward.”

Preliminary results for the second quarter ending December 31, 2021, were also provided, which included revenues of approximately $1.14 billion, versus previous guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

In addition, expected ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions are approximately 2.8 million and average net monthly connected fitness churn is approximately 0.79%. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was provided in the range of $(270) million to $(260) million.

As of the last reported quarter ending September 30, 2021, cash and investments had dwindled to $924 million. The company had $838 million in debt comprised of convertible senior notes.

The initial conversion price is $239 per share. However, during Q2, the company raised approximately $1 billion through a secondary offering at approximately $46 per share.

Valuation

Peloton is not expected to be profitable for the next two fiscal years. Substantial negative EBITDA is expected for the year ending June 30, 2022, of over $600 million. For the following fiscal year, EBITDA is expected to be positive but perhaps only in the $50-million range.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, PTON has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buy ratings, 13 Hold ratings, and two Sells assigned in the past three months. At $50.87, the average Peloton price target implies 107.6% upside potential.

Conclusion

Peloton will likely make a good acquisition candidate for a larger, better capitalized firm. In fact, on January 23, it was reported that activist investor Blackwells Capital was said to be calling on the company to fire its CEO and put itself up for sale.

