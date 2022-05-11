tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Paysafe: What’s on the Menu for Q1 Earnings

This week will see more earnings season action and before market activity kicks off on Wednesday, Paysafe (PSFE) will step into the spotlight to deliver Q1’s financials.

It has been a busy time since the company last dialed in its quarterly update. There have been announcements of several new or enhanced relationships in the North American iGaming segment, including a partnership with Resorts WorldBET, Resorts World New York’s mobile sportsbetting app; a slew of collaborations with sports-betting apps launched in Ontario (PointsBet, theScore Bet, and others) and Paysafe has extended its partnership with betPARX to include states other than Michigan (Pennsylvania and New Jersey). To allow for underbanked consumers to pay for auto loans with its eCash solution, the business also established a partnership with Exeter Finance. Not to mention, former FIS President Bruce Lowthers has been hired as the new CEO.

A glance at website traffic in the quarter shows plenty of activity too. Unique Visitors (UVs) increased by 59% from 4Q21 to 4Q22. On a year-over-year basis, the uptick is even more pronounced; there were only 446,680 UVs in 1Q21 but that swelled to 2.32 million in 1Q22 – a 420% increase.

Looking ahead to the print, RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks investors are likely to focus on several areas, including “1) growth & outlook for U.S. iGaming, 2) new growth initiatives by the recently named CEO, 3) digital wallet performance, and 4) updates on leverage and cash flow generation.”

As for the results, the analyst expects revenue to drop by 4% from the same period last year to $361 million, with adj. EBITDA clocking in at $98.3 million and EPS at $0.00. Consensus has $359 million, $96.8 million and $0.02, respectively.

Like many, Paysafe shares have taken a real beating over the past year (down by 79%), but the 5-star analyst expects the stock to bounce back; Perlin’s Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating is accompanied by a $5 price target, which makes room for returns of 82% over the next year. (To watch Perlin’s track record, click here)

Looking at the consensus breakdown, based on 4 Buys, 2 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock claims a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That said, even the skeptics thinks the shares are now severely undervalued; going by the $5.42 average target, they will appreciate by 98% over the one-year timeframe. (See Paysafe stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.