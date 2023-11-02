PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Stand by a Fundamentally Sound Payments Giant

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Stand by a Fundamentally Sound Payments Giant
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Stand by a Fundamentally Sound Payments Giant

Story Highlights

PayPal recently brought in a new CEO, and some investors might be reluctant to hold shares of PayPal during a transitional phase. Nevertheless, PYPL stock has powerful upside potential, as PayPal posted a strong quarter and guided for a great year.

The market has shunned PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock for much of 2023. That’s almost inexplicable, as PayPal is fundamentally sound, and there are fresh results to prove this. Without any hesitation, I am bullish on PYPL stock and envision tremendous comeback potential.

PayPal provides a variety of point-of-sale payment solutions. Not only does PayPal enable convenient transactions across a number of currencies, but the company also just received the U.K.’s approval to offer cryptocurrency services.

Yet, it seems that investors have abandoned PayPal stock because they’re obsessed with the “Magnificent Seven” technology stocks. Today could mark a turning point, however, since the market can only ignore PayPal’s Street-beating results for so long.

New CEO, but the Same Solid Business

PayPal is undergoing a crucial transitional period. That’s because the company recently hired a new chief executive, Alex Chriss.

It’s too early to assess the new CEO’s abilities. Still, Chriss’s confidence is encouraging. He recently stated, “My first 30 days leading PayPal have confirmed my belief in the company’s strong assets and market position.”

Furthermore, PayPal appointed Jamie Miller as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 6. Miller has prior experience at General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Cargill, among other companies.

While I can’t make any judgments on these executives yet, I can at least attest to PayPal’s firm fundamentals. The company’s third-quarter Fiscal Year 2023 earnings results indicate that, nearly all year long, the market has misjudged PayPal.

A crucial metric for PayPal is the company’s total payment volume (TPV). In Q3 2023, PayPal’s TPV grew 15% year-over-year (or 13% on a currency-adjusted basis) to $388 billion. This, according to PayPal, was “driven by Braintree, PayPal branded checkout and Venmo.”

PayPal’s TPV growth indicates that the company hasn’t been devastated by competition from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sure, Apple offers payment solutions just like PayPal does, but evidently, there’s enough room in the market for both companies to succeed.

PayPal’s Results Put Stock Traders in a Happy Mood

While the market hasn’t generally favored PayPal this year, at least today’s traders are bidding up the PYPL stock price. Of course, they weren’t only looking at PayPal’s TPV.

Stock traders also examined PayPal’s top- and bottom-line results for 2023’s third quarter. As it turned out, there really wasn’t anything bad that investors could object to.

First of all, PayPal’s revenue grew by 8% year-over-year to $7.42 billion, and this outcome beat the consensus estimate by $40 million. Moreover, PayPal reported earnings of $1.30 per share, exceeding the consensus forecast of $1.23 per share.

What about PayPal’s guidance? No worries there, as the company guided for non-GAAP 2023 earnings of approximately $4.98 per share. That’s above analysts’ expectation of $4.92 per share, and it would also represent a significant improvement over Fiscal Year 2022’s earnings of $4.13 per share.

Now, it’s starting to become clear why investors are so pleased with PayPal today. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev also seemed to be happy with PayPal, as he declared, “Overall results show that core PayPal fundamentals remain solid.”

I fully concur with Dolev’s assessment, and his Buy rating for PayPal is quite reasonable. However, Dolev’s $92 price target for PYPL stock is ambitious, and I won’t assume that the stock will reach that level from its current price. Nonetheless, I share Dolev’s enthusiasm for PayPal’s future.

Is PayPal Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, PYPL comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 18 Buys and 11 Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average PayPal stock price target is $80.37, implying 46.7% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell PYPL stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Moshe Katri of Wedbush, with an average return of 21.68% per rating and a 60% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider PayPal Stock?

I believe PayPal deserves a higher re-rating on Wall Street, especially considering the company’s better-than-anticipated quarterly results. Plus, PayPal’s confident full-year guidance should convince reluctant investors to consider the stock. Today might actually mark a turnaround for PayPal, and I wouldn’t worry too much about the company’s executive-level changes. If you agree with Dolev’s bullish stance, today seems like a great day to think about adding a few shares of PYPL stock to your portfolio.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ:PYPL): Stand by a Fundamentally Sound Payments Giant
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Apple Stock: All Eyes on Earnings — Here’s What J.P. Morgan Expects
Stock Analysis & IdeasApple Stock: All Eyes on Earnings — Here’s What J.P. Morgan Expects
2h ago
AAPL
Notable open interest changes for November 2nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for November 2nd
5h ago
AMD
AAPL
Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 02, 2023
5h ago
SQ
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >