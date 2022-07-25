tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

PayPal is Trading Cheap Despite Eye-Catching Earnings

Story Highlights

PayPal’s shares are trading at a significant bargain due to a reduction in overall digital payments, economic instability, and the company’s boycott of Russia. However, the company reported a healthy first quarter, beating analysts’ expectations, thereby proving its naysayers wrong. Moreover, its Venmo app and partnership with Amazon might open new doors for the enterprise down the line.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is the most prominent payment platform that is a pioneer in the space. The fintech giant has posted consistent earnings and sales growth for the past decade. Unfortunately, PayPal’s shares have shed more than 73% in the past 12 months due to macroeconomic challenges. However, investors should recognize the opportunity and consider PYPL stock.

Investors are fearful that the market might experience a decline in e-commerce transactions for the time being as the world reverts to in-person shopping, and it might also face a loss of transactions due to the Russia-Ukraine war. These concerns are genuine, but PayPal’s expanding operating scale, the addition of Venmo, and its rather attractive valuation present a hefty upside for its investors. As a result, I am bullish on the stock.

PayPal Boasts an Attractive Financial Position

In its earnings report, PayPal guided that it expects to generate $5 billion in free cash flow for the year. This massive sum might help the company undertake more projects and enhance profitability in the future. Moreover, PayPal aims to report earnings per share at $3.81 and $3.93, which is a healthy range given the current circumstances.

PayPal’s CEO, Dan Schulman, said that the company’s earnings results were impacted due to inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and the Russia-Ukraine war. This forced PayPal to reduce its 2022 guidance. However, PayPal still beat analysts’ expectations for earnings per share.

PayPal recorded 429 million total active accounts, including 35 million merchant accounts, in its first quarter of 2022. Moreover, the company processed 5.2 billion transactions in the quarter, reporting an 18% increase year-over-year. This growth is phenomenal, considering that PayPal faced a 54% drop in the transaction volumes from eBay.

In addition, PayPal’s transactions per active account rose 11.3% year-over-year. This number shows that the company’s customer engagement isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

While PayPal can’t escape the macroeconomic headwind, there’s no denying the sustained growth in the adoption of digital payments in the long run. We are witnessing the tail end of the pandemic, and in-person shopping is likely to return in a big way. Though this should affect PayPal’s revenues, its investors mustn’t forget that digital is the future.

Venmo Could be PayPal’s Trump Card

PayPal is committed to monetizing its consumer-focused digital wallet, Venmo. This digital wallet specifically focuses on peer-to-peer payments and has certain features that can support business owners. Therefore, you can have a separate business profile on your existing Venmo and separate your work transactions from personal ones.

Here’s why Venmo is special for PayPal. The Venmo app generated $58 billion in payments, generating a 12% bump in payments on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, the growing total payment volume (TPV) amounted to $322.98 billion for the quarter, reflecting 13% year-over-year growth. The major contributor to TPV was Venmo, which means that Venmo is adding more strength to PayPal.

The company’s CEO highlighted Venmo’s importance by saying that it is a growth area that PayPal needs to focus on. As a result, Venmo could potentially become a cash cow for PayPal.

Moreover, an exciting aspect of the Venmo app is the partnership between Amazon (AMZN) and PayPal. Here’s how the partnership will work: collaboration between the two companies will allow customers to check out on Amazon using the Venmo app. This means the Venmo app will be exposed to Amazon’s massive customer base, which points to a substantial increase in active users for Venmo.

The partnership between Amazon and PayPal holds little impact currently. Nevertheless, it looks like a worthwhile venture that might yield profits in the long run and become a significant growth driver for the company.

Wall Street’s Take on PayPal

Turning to Wall Street, PYPL has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average PYPL price target is $114.39, implying 41.1% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $75 per share to a high of $180 per share.

Bottom Line: PYPL Stock is Undervalued

PayPal’s stock currently trades at 3.3 times forward sales, the lowest since the company broke even. Thus, considering the sector’s encouraging outlook, it seems like an ideal time to invest in PayPal.

Moreover, management plans to use its free cash flow to buy back shares, hopefully lowering the share price volatility and increasing shareholder rewards.

Lastly, PayPal’s first quarter results and Venmo’s growth potentially present an excellent opportunity for investors to scoop up the company’s shares and garner hefty gains soon.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Stock Analysis & IdeasWall Street is Bullish on These 3 Oversold Payment Stocks
3d ago
V
SQ
PayPal: Can a “Super App” Save the Stock?
PYPL
PayPal: Q2 Earnings Could Be Rough — But the Stock Remains a Buy
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PYPL

Stock Analysis & IdeasWall Street is Bullish on These 3 Oversold Payment Stocks
3d ago
V
SQ
Stock Analysis & IdeasPayPal: Can a “Super App” Save the Stock?
5d ago
PYPL
Stock Analysis & IdeasPayPal: Q2 Earnings Could Be Rough — But the Stock Remains a Buy
10d ago
PYPL
More PYPL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
NextEra Energy’s Upbeat Q2 Earnings Lifts Investors’ Sentiment
NEE
Tesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
TSLA
Intel Teams Up with MediaTek for Chip Manufacturing
INTC
Kiyosaki’s Tweet Warns about a Bigger Bond Market Crash
BITCOIN
Schlumberger Pops 8.5% on Q2 Beat; Updates Outlook
SLB
News Bites: What Does the Week Ahead Hold for Investors?
AAPL
MSFT
All Eyes on Q2 Results as Credit Suisse Looks to Cut Costs
CS
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
MP
HKD
More Market News >