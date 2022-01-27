PayPal Earnings Preview: Monthly Users Data Hints at a Solid Q4

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

PayPal Earnings Preview: Monthly Users Data Hints at a Solid Q4

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)  is expected to report strong fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results after the market closes on February 1, based on monthly users statistics.

For a digital payments firms like PayPal, total website visits are a strong indicator of user involvement on PayPal’s platform. The more people visit PayPal’s website, the more money the corporation may generate through transaction fees, interchange fees, cash interest, and other sources.

Therefore, we turned to TipRanks‘ new tool, which records monthly and quarterly website visits, to learn more about PayPal’s performance ahead of Q4. The data for Paypal’s core platform revealed a clear upward trend, signaling a strong quarter ahead.

The graph below shows that the total estimated visits to paypal.com grew during the quarter to be reported. More specifically, we observed that total visits to paypal.com increased by 10.35% sequentially to 1.8 billion.

In addition, the tool shows that PayPal’s other subsidiaries, such as Honey, Venmo, Xoom, and Braintree, have also seen an increase in user visits on a sequential basis in Q4. More precisely, total projected visits to joinhoney.com, venmo.com, xoom.com, and braintreepayments.com increased by 24.5%, 2.7%, 3.4%, and 26.2%, respectively, on a sequential basis.

This total quarterly rise suggests robust transactional activity on Paypal’s platform. Also, PayPal’s key metrics, such as total payment volume (TPV), active customer accounts, and a total number of payment transactions, may have improved in the fourth quarter, favorably boosting the company’s revenue in the fourth quarter.

On a less positive note, we noticed that the total estimated visits to paypal.com are down 1.93% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, dampening the Q4 euphoria to some extent. However, this year-over-year drop should not be a reason for concern, as no company-specific issues have been detected.

To conclude, the overall monthly user figures point to a high likelihood of significant revenue growth for PayPal in Q4. The customers’ shifting preferences toward contactless payments in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic could be attributed as a big factor in the growing website visits to PayPal.

Experts’ Take

Ahead of the PayPal earnings release, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on PayPal but decreased the price target to $270 from $345 per share.

PayPal also has a Strong Buy rating from Wall Street analysts, with 27 Buys, 6 Holds, and only 1 Sell. The PayPal stock projections indicate an average price target of $252.25, suggesting a possible 12-month upside of 60.7%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure