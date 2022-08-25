tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Presents Deep Value as Subscribers Surge

Story Highlights

Paramount stock has been in the doghouse for quite some time now as analysts turn against it amid its downfall. Despite its risky direct-to-consumer push, I do view Paramount+ as a capable, growing competitor that could drive the stock much higher in three years.

Media firm and video-streaming newcomer Paramount (PARA) has been on the receiving end of the brutal media and streaming industry sell-off. Its stock is flirting with 52-week lows on the back of a strong, albeit muted, second-quarter result. With lights put out on the streaming market, not even stellar growth numbers in its streaming platform Paramount+ were enough to move the needle (sustainably) higher. In any case, Paramount remains an industry laggard with an absurdly low price of admission.

Paramount shares have become so cheap (historically and versus industry averages) that even legendary value investor Warren Buffett (or his firm) initiated a small stake in the firm. With such a depressed 5.1x trailing earnings multiple and encouraging longer-term DTC (direct-to-consumer) ambitions, PARA stock seems like the underdog worth betting on as the streaming wars continue to evolve.

I remain bullish on PARA stock at an absurdly low 0.7x book value.

Paramount Stock Feels Shockwaves of Streaming Industry’s Plunge

Netflix’s (NFLX) colossal first-half flop has weighed on the entire streaming industry. The shockwaves have spread across the whole media industry, with up-and-comers like Paramount also taking a hit to the chin. Though many may conclude that the streaming wars are dead or that there isn’t much profit in the formerly-attractive market, I’d argue that Netflix’s downfall is the beginning of a pivotal moment for old-school media firms as they evolve for the new age.

Streaming is a hard game to compete in these days. Not only do the tech investments need to be made, but there’s no clear endgame for firms willing to run on the content-creation mouse wheel. Content remains king, and with so many firms throwing money at a finite number of viewers, there can only be so many winners.

At current valuations, it seems as though many expect Paramount will be one of the losers. Sure, Paramount+ isn’t the must-have streaming service. With other FAANG tech companies getting into the streaming wars, the incentive to switch or sign up for yet another subscription is arguably at a low point. Add a potential recession into the equation, and it’s clear that the odds seem stacked against a relative lightweight like Paramount amid its negative momentum.

Plenty of Growth to be Had from Paramount+

Looking further out, Paramount+ has the means to add to its subscriber growth. It’s on the right track regarding original content, with Halo and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds attracting new users. With more than 43 million subscribers on Paramount+, there’s a lot of room to run as Paramount looks to even the playing field with its fierce rivals.

Though Paramount+ still has more big growth days ahead of it, questions linger as to what valuation should be assigned to streamers amid their ongoing valuation reset.

Netflix stock seems to have settled at around 20x trailing earnings. Such a multiple may be rewarded to the best-in-breed streamers, and for Paramount, becoming the next Netflix is something to strive towards. For now, a Netflix multiple seems out of the question as the firm looks for DTC losses to peak.

Paramount+ is the new growth driver, and the firm needs to feed it to further its evolution. In the meantime, Paramount’s Filmed Entertainment and TV Media divisions are strong pillars of stability. Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick and Sonic the Hedgehog helped the Filmed Entertainment segment surge to $603 million for the second quarter, more than doubling year-over-year.

Undoubtedly, Maverick is one of the hottest films of the year. As Paramount finds the right balance with DTC and its traditional segments, I think the firm could evolve to become quite a disruptive force in streaming. If content is king, Paramount has proven that it has what it takes to be one of the winners in the streaming wars.

Is Paramount a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, PARA stock comes in as a Hold. Out of 19 analyst ratings, there are six Buys, five Holds, and eight Sells.

The average Paramount price target is $26.78, implying upside potential of 7.1%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $18.00 per share to a high of $37.00 per share.

Conclusion: Paramounts Valuation Makes It Attractive

At such a wide discount to book value, I view the stakes as relatively low on PARA stock. However, many Wall Street analysts have their doubts when it comes to Paramount. While its multiple may scream value, there are significant uncertainties that are holding back a wave of upgrades. Management is committed to its DTC segment, even at the cost of profitability over the medium term.

PARA has some ambitious targets set for 2024. Even if it meets its goals, it’s tough to gauge how much the stock will be rewarded as investors sour on streaming and churn picks up in the face of a recession.

Doubling down on Paramount+ may prove a risky move, but it’s one that’s necessary. The next two years are sure to be a bumpy ride, but I’d be willing to bet that Paramount+ will have caught up to its bigger brothers in streaming.

For now, however, analysts would much rather wait and see before finding the need to upgrade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on PARA

Nexstar Stock Slips After CW Network Deal Announcement
Market NewsNexstar Stock Slips After CW Network Deal Announcement
9d ago
WBD
NXST
Paramount Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
PARA
Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
PARA
More PARA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PARA

Nexstar Stock Slips After CW Network Deal Announcement
Market NewsNexstar Stock Slips After CW Network Deal Announcement
9d ago
WBD
NXST
Press ReleasesParamount Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
21d ago
PARA
Press ReleasesParamount Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
22d ago
PARA
More PARA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Announces Closure of Telehealth Unit
AMZN
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
CRM
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Down After a Dismal Forecast
NVDA
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, August 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why is National Bank (TSE:NA) Stock Down Today?
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Falls after Reporting Q3 Results; Here’s Why
RY
Tattooed Chef’s (NASDAQ:TTCF) Move to Boost Its Visibility Impresses Stakeholders
TTCF
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Poses a $1 Question
XELA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
ASO
GDS
More Market News >