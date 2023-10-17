Papa John’s Stock (NASDAQ:PZZA): Options Activity Points to Downside

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Papa John’s Stock (NASDAQ:PZZA): Options Activity Points to Downside
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Papa John’s Stock (NASDAQ:PZZA): Options Activity Points to Downside

Story Highlights

With the consumer economy facing troubles, fast-food outlet Papa John’s should benefit from the trade-down effect. Instead, PZZA stock is simply falling, which implies possible further pain based on options trading dynamics.

With the prospect of a recession representing a non-zero probability event, investors may initially want to consider a fast-food play like Papa John’s (NASDAQ:PZZA). As a provider of cheap but delectable food products, it stands to benefit from the trade-down effect. Unfortunately, shares have been volatile recently, raising concerns about greater pain ahead due to certain options trading dynamics. Therefore, I am bearish on PZZA stock.

PZZA Stock Should Swing Higher, but It’s Not

Based on both the core business undergirding PZZA stock as well as its historical trend, Papa John’s should be a solid performer this year. In terms of bang for the buck, it’s hard to beat the fast-food brand, especially if it offers customer incentives. However, PZZA stock has fallen by 16% year-to-date, pointing to broader risks.

While the Federal Reserve remains committed to tackling the rise in consumer prices that has hurt sentiment across the board, inflation has been stubbornly high. Not only that, but the September jobs report came in hotter than expected, which means more dollars chase after fewer goods. Thus, it’s not unreasonable – it’s perhaps even likely – that the Fed will raise interest rates again.

Of course, rising borrowing costs impose their own distinct challenges. With consumers keeping their wallets closed for as long as possible, demand across multiple industries has waned. In turn, impacted enterprises will likely issue layoffs. Subsequently, people are seeking cheaper alternatives to common goods and services, meaning that the trade-down effect is in full bloom.

Under this scenario, PZZA stock should thrive. Following the initial shock of the 2008 financial crisis, Papa John’s shares eventually marched higher. And after the early outbreak of COVID-19, PZZA came back with a vengeance, especially as the pizzeria marketed its no-contact delivery service.

So, with economic troubles in the air, Papa John’s should benefit as one of the low-cost calorie leaders. However, it’s not, and that may lead to another set of problems.

Options Setup Points to Possibly More Pain for Papa John’s

At first glance, PZZA stock options paint a seemingly bearish picture. Presently, the put/call ratio – or the total number of open put options divided by open call options – clocks in at 3.8. In other words, there are nearly four times as many puts as there are calls. Because puts give holders the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying security at the listed strike price, this ratio seems pessimistic.

However, a face-value interpretation is difficult to make without considering options flow or big block transactions likely made by institutions. If major entities are selling (writing) the puts, the underlying implication is the opposite of buying the puts. Stated differently, put writers have the obligation but not the right to fulfill the contract; as in, they must buy the underlying security at the listed strike price.

Still, if the puts expire worthless, then the put writers get to keep the premium received for writing the options.

Here’s where things get interesting. One of the biggest “exposed” puts is the Nov 17 ’23 67.50 put. Currently, open interest for the option stands at 3,420 contracts. Most of this open interest came from one big block trade involving 3,375 contracts on September 18. At the moment the transaction was made, PZZA stock was trading at $75.27.

Unfortunately for the put writer, the option has now gone in the money (ITM). Therefore, the buyers of the puts can choose to exercise the contract, meaning that the writer would be obligated to buy PZZA stock at a higher price than the open market price.

Further, that’s not the only put option that has gone ITM, and many others threaten to go ITM if PZZA stock continues falling. To mitigate the failed trade, institutional put writers may buy puts (to cancel the sold puts), thus possibly sparking downside.

Is PZZA Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, PZZA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, one Hold, and one Sell rating. The average PZZA stock price target is $93.75, implying 41.1% upside potential.

The Takeaway

On paper, economic downturns should cynically benefit PZZA stock because the underlying entity provides low-cost fast food. It’s possible, then, that major traders decided to write put options thinking that PZZA would stabilize. However, its recent downturn leaves many options traders exposed. To correct this apparently failed trade, traders may take actions that could possibly lead to further pain for Papa John’s.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Papa John’s comps recovered over past six weeks, says Loop Capital
The FlyPapa John’s comps recovered over past six weeks, says Loop Capital
13d ago
PZZA
Papa John’s chief international, development officer to become international COO
The FlyPapa John’s chief international, development officer to become international COO
1M ago
PZZA
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/4/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/4/2023, According to Top Analysts
1M ago
ASO
PZZA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >