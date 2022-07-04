tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
ASPN
MSFT
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Outsmart the Bears: 2 Stocks Analysts Recommend Investing In

Story Highlights

Amid volatility and uncertainty, choosing the right stocks and taking a buy call is tough. TipRanks’ Top Analyst Stocks tool helps separate the wheat from the chaff.

In this article:
In this article:
ASPN
MSFT

The stock market corrected swiftly in the first half of 2022. This has created opportunities for investors to capitalize on the fall and invest in stocks trading at significantly lower prices than a year ago. 

While stocks look attractive due to the recent fall, choosing the right stocks and taking a buy call is tough, especially as the market remains volatile and the economic trajectory remains uncertain. Thus, to get answers, let’s turn to the TipRanks Top Analyst Stocks tool. This tool identifies stocks that Wall Street’s best-performing analysts most recommend. Leveraging this tool, let us zoom in on two stocks analysts recommend investing in. 

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Due to the selling in top growth and tech stocks, Microsoft has declined about 22% in 2022. Moreover, shutdowns in China, adverse currency movements, and geopolitical headwinds remain a drag. 

Amid challenges, Microsoft continues to deliver stellar financials despite the tough year-over-year comparisons. Strength in Azure and strong bookings are positives. 

With ongoing momentum in the business, Microsoft’s CFO Amy Hood expects to close FY22 with strong top-line growth, higher operating margins, and share gains. 

Furthermore, for FY23, Hood expects MSFT to continue to deliver double-digit revenue and operating income growth.

Management’s upbeat outlook is positive. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts also remain bullish about MSFT’s prospects. One of the analysts recommending a Buy on MSFT stock is Jefferies Brent Thill. Thill sees MSFT as the “safest large cap investment option.” 

The analyst expects MSFT to continue to return capital to its shareholders on the back of its diversified business, multiple growth drivers, favorable secular trends, and strong revenue and earnings growth. 

Including Thill, MSFT stock has received 26 Buy recommendations. Meanwhile, one analyst suggests a Hold. 

Overall, MSFT stock sports a Strong Buy rating consensus on TipRanks. Moreover, the average Microsoft price target of $352.57 implies 35.8% upside potential.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels offers aerogel insulation products to EV (electric vehicle) makers, energy infrastructure companies, and building owners. While ASPN stock has dropped significantly (about 80% year-to-date) due to macro concerns and fear of equity dilution, analysts are bullish about its prospects due to the significant growth opportunity arising from global megatrends like electrification of mobility. 

Aspen recently increased its 2022 revenue outlook due to the strong demand. It now expects to deliver revenues between $180 million to $200 million, up from the earlier guidance range of $145 million to $155. 

Orders from General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Toyota (NYSE: TM) will significantly boost its thermal barrier revenue. Moreover, ASPN stated that the demand remains strong in the energy industrial segment. 

Strong demand, investments in growth, and productivity improvements position it well to deliver strong growth ahead. Moreover, ASPN is focusing on expanding its manufacturing capacity to support its growth. However, the higher cost environment and supply constraints could pressure margins in the near term. 

In response to the upward revision in its guidance update, B.Riley Financial analyst Christopher Souther stated that despite the near-term pressure on margins, the outlook is positive and reflects the strong demand for its offerings. Moreover, the analyst expects ASPN’s costs to moderate in the coming years.

Along with Souther, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal is also bullish on APSN. Dayal expects ASPN to benefit from the “uptake of its thermal barrier.” 

Thanks to the solid demand, ASPN stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on six unanimous Buy recommendations. Moreover, the average Aspen price target of $38 implies 274.4% upside potential.

Bottom Line

Unarguably, macro concerns, supply constraints, and uncertainty pose challenges. However, top analysts’ buy recommendations on MSFT and ASPN stocks reflect the strength of their strong fundamentals, product demand, and solid growth prospects. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

OXY Keeps Rising as Buffett Loosens Purse Strings
OXY
General Motors’ Q2 Numbers Could Take a Hit; Here’s Why
GM
Why You Should Pay Attention to These Semiconductor Stocks
AMD
TSM
Weekly Market Review: New Beginnings Ahead of Holiday
NioCorp Developments Raises C$4.8M to Fund Project; Sentiment is Positive
3M to Sell Its Neoplast and Neobun Rights to Selic
MMM
Don’t Let Job Cuts at Coinbase Mislead You
COIN
Strike Averted: Atlantic City Casinos Strike Deal with 4,500 Workers
CZR
MGM
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity
TSLA
TWTR
In this article:
ASPN
MSFT

Latest News Feed

OXY Keeps Rising as Buffett Loosens Purse Strings
OXY
General Motors’ Q2 Numbers Could Take a Hit; Here’s Why
GM
Why You Should Pay Attention to These Semiconductor Stocks
AMD
TSM
Weekly Market Review: New Beginnings Ahead of Holiday
NioCorp Developments Raises C$4.8M to Fund Project; Sentiment is Positive
3M to Sell Its Neoplast and Neobun Rights to Selic
MMM
Don’t Let Job Cuts at Coinbase Mislead You
COIN
Strike Averted: Atlantic City Casinos Strike Deal with 4,500 Workers
CZR
MGM
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
M
MU
Musk’s Twitter Absence Captivates Curiosity
TSLA
TWTR