Ocugen Stock: Reward Potential Seems Higher than Risk

Ocugen (OCGN) is a biotechnology company that was formed in 2013 and serves as a clinical-stage biotech company. The core focus of Ocugen remains to be on the development, discovery, and commercialization of pipelines for innovative therapies.

The company contributed tremendous efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and developed a vaccine under the name COVAXIN. It has also been primarily targeting the development of gene therapies to cure blindness diseases globally.

In addition, OCGN created several technology platforms, including Modifier Gene Therapy Platform, COVID-19 Vaccine (0.5), and Novel Biologic Therapies for Retinal Diseases. OCGN is currently working on getting FDA approval on EUA for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

I am bullish on Ocugen as Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it, and the average price target indicates massive upside potential over the next year.

Strengths

Ocugen has extremely strong growth potential, especially because of its success with the COVID-19 vaccination development, testing, and approval. The company’s diverse portfolio and partnerships give it a compelling competitive edge in the market. Currently, the company is focusing on developing a single drug that will focus on targeting several retinal diseases.

The innovative modifier gene therapy platform caters to a wide range of audiences with a single drug, thus increasing its success potential if qualified in the future. Its primary focus is to develop and cure underserved and complex diseases, such as diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration.

Its development of the COVID-19 vaccine strengthened its partnership with Bharat Biotech and its clientele in the Canadian and American markets.

Recent Results

In the third quarter that ended in September 2021, Ocugen secured cash and cash equivalents totaling $107.5 million. This is a shocking acceleration for the quarterly results that ended in December 2020, which resulted in cash and cash equivalents totaling $24.2 million. It also expanded its expenses in research and development, which reached $6.3 million.

In September 2020, Ocugen reported a quarterly net loss of $0.07 per share, which decreased to $0.05 per share in the quarterly results from September 2021. The total loss before and after income tax reached $(10,807,000) and $(10,755,000) respectively.

Valuation Metrics

OCGN stock is very difficult to value as it has generated very inconsistent results in the past, so it is hard to arrive at a good estimate of fair value based on valuation multiples.

That said, its current forward price-to-normalized-earnings ratio is 34x, and its forward EV/EBIT ratio is 6.1x. Meanwhile, analysts expect EBIT to grow rapidly over the next two years from -$54.24 million in 2021 to $331.16 million in 2023.

Additionally, normalized earnings per share are expected to grow from -$0.30 in 2021 to $1.49 in 2023. Given that the stock trades at a price of just under $3 right now, there could be substantial upside ahead for shares.

Wall Street’s Take

According to Wall Street analysts, OCGN earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Ocugen price target of $10.33 puts the upside potential at 250.2%.

Summary and Conclusions

OCGN stock looks cheap based on many metrics: Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on it, the average price target implies incredible upside potential over the next year, and its share price looks extremely cheap compared to analyst growth expectations for earnings per share over the next two years.

That said, given that the company ran up sizable losses in 2021 and is entirely dependent on its research and development team to turn profitable, it remains a speculative investment.

Overall, however, the risk-reward balance here seems to favor the bulls over the bears, so investors might want to consider a position here, provided they keep the risks in mind.

