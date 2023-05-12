Nvidia Stock: Capitalizing on a Revolutionary Technology Shift

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia Stock: Capitalizing on a Revolutionary Technology Shift

There is a lot of hype around the potential of AI these days. Fueled by the rise of ChatGPT and the subsequent race for AI supremacy, all the Big Tech gang are looking to get a piece of the action.

There’s no danger of the opportunity being overhyped, according to Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann. In fact, the 5-star analyst knows exactly which company is best positioned to benefit the most from this huge development.

“We see Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) driving the biggest technology inflection the world may have ever seen in transformational AI everywhere and in everything,” Mosesmann said. “CEO Jensen Huang’s AI vision is openly playing out coincident with what appears to be Intel’s structural secular decline, signaling a changing of the guard in silicon valley for generational semiconductor global leadership.”

Mosesmann’s comments come ahead of the chip giant’s first quarter of fiscal 2024 report (April quarter), which the company will deliver on May 24. Mosesmann expects the company will meet or deliver slightly better results than those anticipated by the Street – consensus has revenue hitting $6.5 billion, and so does the company +/- 2%. The Street is calling for non-GAAP GMs (gross margins) of 66.5%, above Nvidia’s guide for ~65.3% +/- 50 bps.

The analyst highlights the data center Hopper H100 ramp, “solid Gaming trends (Ada Lovelace), and stable networking” as reasons behind the optimistic forecast.

Looking ahead to the July quarter, Mosesmann expects Nvidia’s top-line guide to come in at ~$7.10 billion, just ahead of the Street at $7.09 billion. That said, at the other end of the spectrum, Mosesmann is looking for non-GAAP EPS of $1.04 – a little below the $1.06 consensus estimate.

All told, there’s no change to Mosesmann’s Buy rating or $320 price target. There’s potential upside of 13.5% from current levels. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where, in total, 38 analysts have thrown the hat in with NVDA reviews over the past 3 months. These break down into 30 Buys, 7 Holds and 1 Sell, all coalescing to a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, considering the shares have soared by 93% year-to-date, the $288.24 average target implies a modest 2% upside. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NVDA

SOXX vs. SMH: Which is the Better Semiconductor ETF?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSOXX vs. SMH: Which is the Better Semiconductor ETF?
20h ago
SMH
SPX
Bank of America Calls Nvidia the Leader in AI
NVDA
3 Strong-Buy-Rated Big Tech Stocks with ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores
AAPL
GOOG
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

SOXX vs. SMH: Which is the Better Semiconductor ETF?
Stock Analysis & IdeasSOXX vs. SMH: Which is the Better Semiconductor ETF?
20h ago
SMH
SPX
Bank of America Calls Nvidia the Leader in AI
Market NewsBank of America Calls Nvidia the Leader in AI
1d ago
NVDA
3 Strong-Buy-Rated Big Tech Stocks with ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Strong-Buy-Rated Big Tech Stocks with ‘Perfect 10’ Smart Scores
2d ago
AAPL
GOOG
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >