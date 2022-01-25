Nvidia Quietly Ditching Its Arm Ltd. Bid

Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) has been on top of the world for months now. Selling chips into a worldwide chip shortage, as well as a major new console generation emergence, has meant prime conditions for the company.

New reports suggest that not everything is coming up Nvidia, as its latest bid to purchase Arm Ltd. is coming up mostly blank. Regardless of this, I remain bullish on Nvidia, which effectively owns a gold mine in the midst of a gold rush.

Nvidia’s year in share prices spent a long time heading up, but in recent days has reversed that trend. The early part of the year was spent with moderate ups and downs, but after May, that changed. It changed in a big way, too, as the company started trending almost exclusively upward until well into October.

Once October hit, a sudden upward spike sent the company from around $218 to nearly $300 in just two weeks. A second spike just weeks later let Nvidia clear the $330 mark for the first time that year. However, the holidays seemed a downer for Nvidia, and the company lost nearly $100 on its share price in the space of two months.

The latest news is certainly a reversal for Nvidia. Its efforts to purchase Arm Ltd. from SoftBank have soured seemingly to the point of no return. Reports note that the deal has made little headway since it actually managed to win approval. Thus, the deal—valued at around $40 billion—is set to be quietly abandoned. SoftBank, meanwhile, is poised to launch an IPO for Arm, which suggests why the deal has gone so poorly.

Now Only Just a Major Player in an Industry of High Demand

Granted, this is a blow to Nvidia. Watching it ultimately slide into a morass of entropy can’t be encouraging to the investors.

However, it’s vital to note that Nvidia was already a winner, rolling out all manner of new graphics cards, graphics processors, and more. The company not only has a stake in video gaming—that much more crucial thanks to the new console generation—but also one in mining cryptocurrency.

Nvidia is also working on expanding its product line; the Shield TV is a recent development that has a lot of potential behind it. A Shield TV is basically a streaming platform, like those seen with Roku (ROKU) or Alphabet (GOOG). That alone makes it worth considering, especially given the rapid growth seen in the streaming video market. Naturally, this being an Nvidia product, the Shield TV has extra features mainly related to gaming.

Losing the Arm deal is a blow, but considering how many tech groups and government agencies were lining up against the deal, it wasn’t exactly that clear it would go through anyway. Stepping back might have been for the best anyway; Nvidia didn’t need a lot of regulatory troubles jumping onto its collective back.

Nvidia’s dividend history also gives it a bit of an edge for investors, particularly those looking for an income play. The company’s dividend isn’t that great at just $0.04 per quarter, but Nvidia has offered that amount for the last two years.

There’s also clearly plenty of upside potential right now; Nvidia is trading not only well below its average price target, but it’s also trading below its lowest target. Even those pessimistic on Nvidia believe it can do better than it’s doing right now.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Nvidia has a Strong Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 23 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Nvidia price target of $359.17 implies 60.2% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $285 per share to a high of $400 per share.

Concluding Views

There’s a lot of room for potential gains with Nvidia. It’s offering a solid dividend, and it’s one of the biggest players in a growing market sector right now. That puts it in an excellent position to provide shareholder value long-term.

The generally downward direction of the market might make some investors nervous about buying in, especially for a stock that even now is priced at levels some would pay for a month’s groceries. However, it’s a comparative bargain when you look at the price targets. All of these are above Nvidia’s current selling level.

That’s why I’m bullish on Nvidia right now. The Arm deal may have fallen through, but there’s still plenty of exciting potential afoot. There are sufficient developments ahead for the company to make it worth a second look.

