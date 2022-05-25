tiprankstipranks
In this article:
NVDA
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia: Analysts Lay out Expectations Ahead of Q1 Earnings

In this article:
In this article:
NVDA

Nvidia (NVDA) has made a habit of beating expectations over the past few years, and its real-world gains have been complemented by huge strides in the stock market. But as is already well-known, things look very different in 2022 and that has been reflected in NVDA’s share price – down by 45% on a year-to-date basis.

So, with the chip giant set to release F1Q23 (April quarter) results after the market closes today (Wednesday, May 25), can the company deliver another beat and raise report to get the stock back on track?

That remains to be seen, although Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore points out that in contrast to the past two analyst days, at the most recent one (which took place in March), the company made no positive preannouncements. That does not necessarily mean the company is about to offer up a stinker, but that in the current environment, it will be difficult to generate a positive reaction.

“Overall, we expect a generally strong print from NVDA (led by Data Center, once again), but believe the combination of macro uncertainty and compressing valuations market-wide will likely continue to weigh on the stock,” the 5-star analyst opined.

Seymore expects revenue of $8.22 billion – amounting to an 8% sequential uptick and a 45% year-over-year increase – which is close to the high end of the guided range (+4-8% QoQ), and above the Street’s $8.10 billion estimate. The analyst has EPS reaching $1.31, slightly higher than the Street’s $1.30 call.

For now, Seymore sticks with a Hold rating, and $255 price target. Still, there’s upside of 58% from current levels. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here)

Seymore’s take is not dissimilar to the prognosis offered by Wedbush’s Matt Bryson.

Based on “another strong datacenter quarter,” Bryson expects Nvidia will meet or even better expectations. However, it’s the prospect of what lies ahead over the next couple of quarters that troubles Bryson.

Namely, the likelihood of dwindling Gaming sales, for which “falling secondary market prices and improved availability in retail are among the signals that GPU demand is finally slowing.”

“While upside potential is arguably greater than downside risk,” adds Bryson, “we also see room for the stock to still move lower as investors wrestle with concerns around the gaming segment in a difficult market.”

Therefore, believing the shares are currently “fairly valued,” the 5-star analyst also rates the stock as Neutral (i.e., Hold), and has a price target of $190. That said, the figure still indicates shares have room for 18% growth over the coming year. (To watch Bryson’s track record, click here)

And what about the rest of the Street? It looks like the 2 analysts are amongst a minority. 3 others join them on the sidelines, but with an additional 22 Buys, the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, the average target remains an upbeat one; at $311.54, the shares are expected to change hands for a 83% premium a year from now. (See Nvidia stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Full Disclaimer

In this article:
NVDA

