tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nuvei Stock: Analysts Believe the Stock Can Double

Story Highlights

Nuvei might be a good investment opportunity, as it trades at a very reasonable valuation multiple despite its strong growth. Because of this, analysts see strong upside potential.

Nuvei (NVEI) (TSE: NVEI) is a high-growth company that is trading at a very reasonable valuation multiple. Although its financial trends are mixed, the company does have the potential to create plenty of value for shareholders.

Industry Tailwinds and Acquisitions Will Act as Growth Catalysts

Nuvei operates in the digital payments market. The market was valued at over $7 trillion in 2021. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.38% between 2022-27, demonstrating that the industry is healthy and growing quickly.

This can be attributed to the growth of e-commerce and consumers’ increasing reliance on smartphones. Indeed, the increased use of smartphones in emerging economies will have a major impact on the industry’s growth. Thus, NVEI has industry tailwinds to help fuel its growth.

In addition, the company has been actively engaging in acquisitions to help accelerate its growth. With $735 million in cash and cash equivalents, this may not be a bad idea if the acquisitions are made responsibly.

Nuvei Has Mixed Financial Trends

To begin with, Nuvei has an impressive gross profit margin that hovers around close to 80%. However, this margin has been steadily declining over the past several years, from a peak of 84.8% in 2018 to 78.8% in the last 12 months. However, its free cash flow margin has increased dramatically from 8.7% to 34.6% over the same time period.

In addition, the company has seen strong revenue growth during the past several years, including a 92.6% jump in 2021. Nevertheless, it’s important not to forget about acquisitions. In fact, when subtracting cash acquisitions from free cash flow in the last 12 months, the company actually had a cash outflow of $25.7 million ($273 million – $298.7 million).

It’s worth noting that free cash flow after acquisitions has been negative four out of the past five fiscal years. This should not be discounted since acquisitions appear to be a big part of the company’s growth strategy.

Nevertheless, investors shouldn’t be too worried because if the company were to simply focus on profitability, it would have very attractive margins.

Indeed, when excluding acquisitions, Nuvei trades at a very reasonable price-to-FCF multiple of 16.5 times. Considering that it’s not done growing, the stock could make a very strong investment at current prices.

Analysts See Strong Upside Potential for Nuvei

Nuvei has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. The average NVEI price target of $71.88 implies 111% upside potential.

Final Thoughts: Nuvei is a Stock to Consider Buying

Nuvei is a company that is growing fast with very impressive profit margins. Although it spends heavily on acquisitions, it has the ability to generate strong free cash flows. As a result, it’s a stock worth considering.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT

Latest News Feed

Why Are Lockheed Martin Shares Trending Lower?
LMT
Coinbase Is Trending Higher. Here’s Why
COIN
Why Is Boeing Rallying in Pre-Market Trade Today?
BA
Johnson & Johnson Second Quarter Results Impress
JNJ
Apple Joins Tech Giants on Hiring Slowdown, Trims Spending
AAPL
Despite Upbeat Q2 Results, Charles Schwab Fails to Impress Investors
SCHW
BAE Systems to build new supersonic fighter jet under Tempest program
Synchrony Financial Posts Q2 Beat
SYF
What Does the Haleon Spinoff Mean for GSK Shareholders?
GSK
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, July 19: What You Need to Know
IBM
LMT