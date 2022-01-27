tiprankstipranks
All News

Nordstrom: Set for Reversal amid Consistent Retail Numbers

Nordstrom (JWN) is an American-based department store.

The company sells a broad range of apparel, shoes, jewelry, and other products at various pricing categories, providing tremendous scope to cross-integrate various consumer bases.

I am bullish on the stock.

Value Drivers

I’m very bullish on the retail sector’s prospects. Starting off with macroeconomic variables, it’s evident that the trajectory of the U.S. retail space remains robust, with current broad-based retail sales approximately 20% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Many analysts have focused on the slowdown in digital sales growth, but if you take a closer look at the scenario, you’ll notice that there’s a middle ground being found by in-store sales and the online expansion of online sales amid lockdown re-openings.

The actual important numbers to look at here are personal disposable income and the unemployment rate, as these factors ultimately determine the spending patterns on discretionary consumer goods.

Personal disposable income remains 9% higher than it was pre-pandemic, while unemployment figures have improved by 72% during the past year; I thus can’t possibly see how anyone would construct a negative top-down analysis on the retail sector at the moment.

Nordstrom has been one of the ultimate beneficiaries of the supporting macroeconomic fundamentals. The firm released its third-quarter earnings in November last year, in which it reported a 17.8% increase in year-over-year revenue.

Furthermore, the retail giant reported a 230 basis point increase in gross margins, to reach 35% amid the streamlining of its operations via digitalization.

Oversold & Undervalued

Nordstrom stock is nearly oversold with an RSI value of 33.63. During the past three months, the stock has traded in a range between the oversold and midpoint RSI (30-50), and it seems as though it could be set for another upturn to or above the midpoint as the broad-based U.S. market sell-off finds calm.

It’s always helpful to use the price-to-sales ratio as a valuation tool because it’s less susceptible to earnings volatility and creative accounting.

Nordstrom stock is undervalued by 41.6% relative to its normalized price-to-sales number and 76.6% compared to its sector peers.

The stock is also undervalued by 10.6% compared to its five-year price-to-cash flow ratio, suggesting that we’re looking at an undervalued asset on both an accrual and cash basis.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Nordstrom has a Hold consensus rating, based on two Buys, eight Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months.

The average Nordstrom price target of $28.58 implies 29.2% upside potential.

Final Word

Nordstrom is the ultimate beneficiary of robust macroeconomic fundamentals, which will likely continue to support consumer spending.

In addition, the stock is undervalued and trading in and around the oversold range.

