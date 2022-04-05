Nio: Strong Upside Despite Near-Term Headwinds

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Nio: Strong Upside Despite Near-Term Headwinds

Production issues due to industry-wide supply-chain disruptions and a slowdown in the Chinese economy took a toll on Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) ADR (American Depositary Receipt). Further, regulatory concerns and negative investor sentiment on Chinese stocks played spoilsport. 

Given the challenges, Nio stock is down about 57% from its 52-week high. Further, it has decreased by about 25% this year. 

Now What?

A series of positive developments, including strong Q1 delivery numbers, the launch of new models, a planned geographic expansion, and the expected easing of the regulatory environment post Chinese vice-premier Liu He’s positive commentary indicates that better days are ahead for Nio. 

Notably, Nio delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1, up 28.5% year-over-year. Moreover, Nio began delivering the ET7 in March. Furthermore, the company plans to launch the ES7, its first SUV model, in the second half of the year and start delivery in Q3 of 2022. 

Besides new model launches, Nio plans to enter Sweden, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands in 2022, which is positive. Further, during the Q4 conference call, Nio’s CEO, William Li, stated that the “mass-market brand has been progressing according to plan.” 

Highlighting the recent decline in price and improving prospects (including new model launches), UBS analyst Paul Gong upgraded Nio stock to a Buy. Along with Gong, Mizuho Securities’ Vijay Rakesh is also bullish on NIO. 

Rakesh stated that Nio’s global expansion and “mass market launch ahead” will support its long-term growth. However, Rakesh lowered his price target to $60 from $65 due to the near-term headwinds. 

Final Thoughts

Nio’s multiple growth vectors (new model launches and expansion into newer markets) and ongoing electrification wave in the automotive industry position it well to deliver strong financials. However, supply-chain volatility remains a drag in the short term. 

Nevertheless, Wall Street is Bullish on NIO stock. It has received 17 Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Moreover, NIO has a maximum Smart Score rating of 10 out of 10, per the TipRanks’ data-driven stock score. 

Further, due to the recent correction in its price, Nio’s stock price forecast on TipRanks shows stellar upside potential. The average Nio price target of $44.06 implies 84.7% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure