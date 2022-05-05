tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Nio Stock: What’s Ahead after Soft April Deliveries?

Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) disappointed with its April vehicle delivery numbers. It delivered 5,074 vehicles in April 2022 compared to 7,102 vehicles in the prior-year period. Management blamed ongoing supply constraints, and disruptions from COVID-19 for weaker delivery numbers.

In response to Nio’s April vehicle delivery numbers, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao stated that this was largely anticipated given the lockdowns in China. Hsiao is bullish about Nio, while his price target of $34 represents 87.5% upside. 

While Hsiao sees a strong upside in Nio, investors dumped its stock. The Nio ADR (American Depositary Receipt) has significantly underperformed over the past year.

Regulatory concerns and production headwinds weighed on its financial and operating performance. Given the selling, Nio stock has slumped over 54% in the past year.

What’s Ahead?

While Nio stock has declined quite a lot, management stated that the production has been recovering gradually, which is positive. Further, new model launches (including a mass-market brand) and expansion into new markets (it plans to enter Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands this year) augur well for growth. 

As things are gradually looking up for Nio, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds, including Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, have been accumulating its shares.

The data shows that hedge funds increased their holdings in Nio stock by 216,000 shares over the past quarter. 

Bottom Line

The gradual improvement in production, expansion in Europe, and new model launches provide a solid base for growth. Further, the increased adoption of EVs and infrastructure investments will likely support growth.

However, supply shortages and regulatory headwinds in China could continue to play spoilsport in the short term. 

Of the 16 analysts providing recommendations on NIO stock, 14 recommended a Buy and two had a Hold for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Nio price target of $40.51 implies 123.4% upside potential to current levels.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure