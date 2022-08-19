Nio Stock: Wall Street Continues to Believe in the Long-Term Growth Story

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down significantly from their 52-week high. Production disruptions caused by the lockdowns in China, component shortages, and delisting concerns bothered Nio investors this year. However, Wall Street analysts remain highly optimistic about Nio’s ability to navigate through near-term headwinds and capture the strong demand for electric vehicles in China, the world’s largest EV market, as well as expand into international markets.

Nio Could See Better Days

Nio’s production this year was severely hit by the lockdowns in China, due to which manufacturing plants were shut down for weeks. Supply chain issues continue to persist even after the gradual reopening.

Nio’s July sales grew 26.7% year-over-year to 10,052 vehicles but were down 22.4% on a month-over-month basis. Overall, the company has delivered 60,879 vehicles year-to-date (till July), up 22% year-over-year.

Nio disclosed that the production of its ET7 and EC6 models in July was impacted by supply constraints related to casting parts. However, the company has been coordinating with its supply chain partners to address the matter and anticipates vehicle production to accelerate in August and September.

While near-term headwinds have hurt Nio, the company is expected to benefit from the strong demand for EVs over the long term. Aside from its domestic market, Nio is looking for growth opportunities in Europe and other international markets.

Overall, Nio aims to expand into 25 countries by 2025. NIO entered Norway by launching its ES8 model in 2021. The company recently opened its second battery charging and swapping station in Norway. Late last year, Nio revealed its plans to enter Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark in 2022.

Aside from the strong demand for its existing models, Nio’s sales are expected to benefit from the new ES7 five-seater SUV, which is based on the company’s latest technology platform called NIO Technology 2.0. Last month, Nio stated that it expects to commence deliveries of the ES7 and the revamped 2022 ES8, ES6, and EC6 models in August.

Wall Street Remains Highly Optimistic about Nio

Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao noted that NIO’s July sales came in at the low end of his forecast of 10,000 to 11,000 vehicles.

Hsiao stated, “We are looking for about 50% quarter-over-quarter volume growth to 36-38k for NIO, implying a more significant sales upturn in August/September, driven by ET7 and ES7 and revamped ES8, ES6, and EC6.” Based on his optimism, Hsiao maintained a Buy rating on Nio stock with a price target of $31.

Overall, Nio scores a Strong Buy consensus rating backed by 11 unanimous Buys. The average Nio price target of $33.04 implies 65.95% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Nio has been impacted by supply chain and production woes this year. That said, Wall Street believes in the company’s long-term growth potential based on the strong demand for EVs and the company’s ability to capture demand beyond its domestic market. Also, Nio’s Battery as a Service (BaaS) and Autonomous Driving as a Service (ADaaS) offerings set it apart from its rivals.

