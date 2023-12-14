NIO Stock Could Be a Winner if Cash Burn Is Managed Wisely, Says Deutsche Bank

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
Currency CenterEUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorDCA calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
NIO Stock Could Be a Winner if Cash Burn Is Managed Wisely, Says Deutsche Bank
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NIO Stock Could Be a Winner if Cash Burn Is Managed Wisely, Says Deutsche Bank

In an ever-evolving quest to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) last month announced a 10% cut to the workforce.

That has been followed by a recent Bloomberg report stating that there may be further layoffs, with another 10%-20% of the workforce being vulnerable, although the Chinese EV maker has denied that this is about to happen.

In any case, the news came as no surprise to Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu, who thinks that even with the 10% reduction, NIO may need to undergo additional streamlining efforts to effectively align its cost structure.

“This could take the form of additional headcount reductions and/or strategic actions resulting in ~1.5bn RMB of incremental savings by our estimates,” says the analyst. Yu also has an idea how the company can lower costs and has identified 5 areas where that can happen.

For one, there have been reports that Nio intends to spin off its battery manufacturing unit even before the year is out, and that is a good idea. “In our view,” says the analyst, “a spin-off makes sense considering there is already a very robust supply chain locally in China with cell suppliers fighting for market share and pushing technology forward which should naturally keep costs down.”

The company might as well spin off the chip development team while they’re at it, too. This division has around 500 people (or 800 if all “smart” hardware efforts are lumped in) and Yu reckons R&D spend here reaches 500m-1bn per year. “Our view is this division could also be spun out as the true value-add to NIO’s brand appears minimal and several viable alternatives locally are gaining traction (e.g., Horizon Robotics, Black Sesame),” he explained. The segment could also be attractive to local investors, given semiconductor development is of “strategic importance” in China.

Elsewhere, by opening up the battery swap network to more strategic partners in the business such as Geely and Changan, Yu believes NIO will benefit “from sharing the capex burden” and in the future might be able to receive operator/licensing fees.

Further, to help grow its reach, it has also been reported that Nio is mulling over growing its dealer network. This could help save on opex/capex.

Lastly, there’s the Phone unit. While relatively low cost with about 200-300m RMB of opex needed per year (500 people), Yu thinks it is a distraction. “NIO is perhaps better off letting a smartphone OEM lead this operation (e.g., Porsche+Huawei phone),” he opined.

All told, Yu maintains a Buy rating on NIO shares backed by an $11 price target. Should the figure be met, investors will be pocketing returns of 43% a year from now. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here)

Where do other analysts stand on NIO? 7 Buys and 2 Holds have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, NIO gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Given the $11.36 average price target, shares could rise 47% from current levels. (See Nio stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
NIO Stock Could Be a Winner if Cash Burn Is Managed Wisely, Says Deutsche Bank
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >