All News

Nio Gains 22% in a Month, What’s Next?

Nio’s (NYSE:NIO) shareholders are sitting on hefty losses. This Chinese EV maker’s ADR (American Depositary Receipt) is down about 49% over the past year. A confluence of factors, including production disruptions amid ongoing supply-chain issues, regulatory concerns, and negative investor sentiment toward Chinese companies, have weighed on the company. 

However, strong Q1 vehicle delivery numbers and visibility over new model launches helped Nio recoup some of its losses and bounce from its lows. Thanks to these positive developments, NIO has recovered over 22% over the past month.

What’s Next?

As soon as things started to look up for Nio, Reuters reported that the company announced a suspension of production as a resurgence of the coronavirus disrupted its suppliers’ operations. The report added that Nio is also postponing deliveries.

In response to the suspension of operations, Nomura analyst Martin Heung stated that the market incorrectly believed that Nio had undertaken a complete suspension of production. Citing his conversation with Nio’s management, Heung said that the production halt was limited to weekends and that the company is operating on a limited scale during weekdays. 

Heung has a Buy recommendation on Nio stock with a price target of $51.50 (162.1% upside potential).

Along with Heung, most analysts have a bullish view of Nio stock. It has received 15 Buy and two Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average Nio price target of $43.01 implies 118.9% upside potential to current levels.

Bottom Line

Near-term production issues could limit the upside potential for Nio stock. However, its long-term prospects remain intact. Nio’s launch of three new models in 2022 and a planned expansion of international markets could significantly boost its financials. 

Furthermore, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds have been accumulating Nio shares. Per the tool, hedge funds added 216K NIO shares in the last three months. Meanwhile, 1.8% of investors holding portfolios on TipRanks’ have accumulated NIO shares over the past month. 

Overall, Nio stock has an Outperform Smart Score rating of 9 out of 10 on TipRanks.

