Nike: Better Days Ahead?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Nike: Better Days Ahead?

A slowdown in its China business and macro and geopolitical concerns have weighed on Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) recent performance. Moreover, higher input costs due to the ongoing supply-chain headwinds remained a drag.

Given the challenges, Nike stock is trading in the red and is down about 16.7% year-to-date. 

Now What?

It’s worth noting that Nike is witnessing an improvement in its business. During the most recent quarterly conference call, Nike CFO Matt Friend stated that in China, the company witnessed an improvement in full-price sales compared to the prior period, which is encouraging. Meanwhile, Nike’s China business showed sequential improvement, with the rate of decline decelerating on a quarter-over-quarter basis. 

Moreover, Nike expects its China business to show further improvement on the back of higher demand driving full-price sales. 

On the supply-chain front, Nike stated that its factories in Vietnam and entire supplier base are operational. Moreover, inventory supply has started to improve across all geographies. Furthermore, strong demand for its products, improving full-price sales, and strategic pricing will likely help counter higher product costs. 

In response to Nike’s recent quarterly performance, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik stated that ongoing supply-chain challenges could continue to hurt its margins. However, he highlighted that “inventory supply levels are improving,” which is positive. 

Konik is bullish on Nike stock and sees a favorable risk/reward scenario at current levels. Supporting his bullish view, Konik stated, “Despite Covid issues impacting all companies, NKE is executing well.” The analyst is upbeat about Nike’s business and brand amid a growing emphasis on health and wellness. He added that Nike’s increased focus on digital “should lead to share gains ahead.”

Along with Konik, Guggenheim’s Robert Drbul is also bullish on NKE stock. Drbul stated, “While there remains heightened uncertainty around COVID-19, we expect another sequential improvement in 4Q22 revenues for Nike in China.”

The analyst highlighted a higher full-price sales mix, strong demand, and improvements in inventory supply as positives. 

Bottom Line 

Nike is executing well despite its challenges. Further, its strong brand power, strength in the direct-to-consumer business, an improved sales mix, the recovery in China, and normalization in inventory supply bode well for growth. However, uncertainty related to COVID and the current geopolitical environment could play spoilsport in the short term. 

Nevertheless, Wall Street is bullish on NKE with 20 Buy and 6 Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, the average Nike price target of $167.17 implies 20.7% upside potential to current levels. 

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure