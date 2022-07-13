tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NextEra Energy: No Margin of Safety at the Current Valuation

Story Highlights

NextEra’s performance remains robust, while management’s medium-term guidance provides excellent earnings growth visibility. However, due to investors willing to pay a premium for the stock, its valuation has expanded to somewhat uncomfortable levels. Investors should be wary of the possibility of a valuation compression moving forward.

 

NextEra Energy (NEE) is one of the leading electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America, and a major player in the renewable energy space. NextEra’s operations are split between two principal businesses, FPL and NEER.

FPL is the most extensive electric utility in Florida and, consequently, one of the country’s largest electric utilities. FPL invests in the generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure needed to achieve affordable customer bills, grow reliability, and produce clean energy for more than 12 million people.

NEER is the largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun around the globe. NEER is also one of the leading companies in battery storage. NEER’s assets throughout the U.S. and Canada usually operate under long-term contracts.

NextEra is highly regarded amongst investors as a result of its phenomenal value creation spree over the past decade that resembled nothing of the expected performance that utilities usually deliver. In fact, following NextEra’s extended rally since 2008, the company is currently valued at around $157.6 billion, which makes it the highest-valued utility in the country. For context, the second-most valuable utility in the U.S., Duke Energy (DUK), is valued at “only” $82.3 billion – around half that of NextEra.

Due to NextEra being a trustworthy company whose operating nature results in relatively predictable cash flows, the company has overperformed the market during the ongoing, highly uncertain environment. Particularly, shares have gained 7.0% over the past year. In comparison, the S&P 500 (SPX) has declined by 10.7%. While investors’ migration from riskier assets towards NextEra is quite appropriate in the current environment, the result is that the company’s valuation multiple has likely run ahead of its underlying financials.

Therefore, I am neutral on the stock.

On TipRanks, NEE scores a 10 out of 10 on the Smart Score spectrum. This indicates a high potential for the stock to outperform the broader market.

Latest Financials & Growth Estimates

NextEra Energy’s Q1 results came in rather strong, with adjusted earnings landing at $1.46 billion, or $0.74 per share, compared to $1.33 billion, or $0.67 per share, in the prior-year period.

Results were driven primarily by continuous investments, resulting in FPL seeing nearly 13% year-over-year net income growth. For instance, during the quarter, FPL commissioned roughly 450MW of new solar capacity, resulting in its solar portfolio reaching more than 3,600MW – the largest solar portfolio of any utility in the country. NEER also added about 1,770 net MW of renewables and storage to its backlog (~1,200 MW of wind, ~440 MW of solar, and ~130 MW of storage), which should also be proven accretive to future results.

NextEra’s future earnings estimates appear to be quite promising as well. Here’s the breakdown:

  • For fiscal 2022 the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.85.
  • From 2023 through 2025, the company expects to grow adjusted EPS by between 6% and 8% per-year off of the expected 2022 estimate. This translates to adjusted EPS ranges of 2.93 to $3.08, $3.13 to $3.33, and $3.35 to $3.60, respectively.

Due to NextEra’s earnings growth being determined by predictable average annual growth in regulatory capital employed, investors enjoy great adjusted EPS growth visibility ahead, as evident by management’s medium-term guidance.

The Dividend

As a result of its solid earnings growth visibility, NextEra has managed to increase its dividend quite rapidly as well. The company now numbers 27 years of successive annual dividend hikes, featuring a 10-year dividend per share CAGR close to 10.8%. 

Double-digit dividend growth has been sustained consistently since 2008. This was the case with the latest dividend per share hike back in February, which equaled 10.4%. In my view, NextEra’s dividend growth track record highlights management’s commitment to shareholder returns.

Based on the midpoint of management’s fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS outlook and the present DPS run-rate of $1.70, the company’s payout ratio stands at a comfortable 60.7%. Therefore, the company is likely to maintain DPS growth at a double-digit rate for the next few years without its payout ratio approaching worrying levels.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, NextEra Energy has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and four Holds assigned in the past three months. At $90.93, the average NextEra price target implies 13.31% upside potential.

Valuation & Takeaway

Due to investors willing to pay a premium for NextEra’s earnings growth visibility and prevalent qualities, the stock’s valuation has expanded to somewhat uncomfortable levels. 

Again, by utilizing the midpoint of management’s adjusted EPS guidance, we see that shares are currently trading at a forward P/E of 28.7, which is unreasonably rich for the industry. In fact, the company’s next-twelve-month P/E has been gradually expanding from the low teens in 2011 to 33.4 currently. From another standpoint, NextEra’s price/book ratio has expanded from around 1.6 in 2011 to a rich 4.4 as of today.

Thus, despite the company’s double-digit dividend increases, the stock’s yield has been on a declining trend for years, as a result of the persistent valuation multiple expansion. Thus, at just around 2.1%, NextEra’s yield is presently at the very low end of its historical spectrum.

Overall, NextEra’s investment case, while attached to multiple qualities, provides no margin of safety against a valuation compression towards the industry’s average. Consequently, investors should be wary before allocating capital to the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT
Canoo Shares Surge After It Becomes a Walmart Supplier
GOEV
Why Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
U
IS

Latest News Feed

Microsoft Explains Its Job Cuts as Stock Falls 4%
MSFT
Here’s Why Merck-Orion Collaboration Is Important
MRK
How Did Delta Air Lines Fare in the Second Quarter?
DAL
Here’s Why Stitch Fix Stock Rose 8.9% in Tuesday’s Extended Trade
SFIX
Insiders Ignore Bears, Up Stakes in SilverBow
SBOW
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 13: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Boeing Shares Gain 7.4% Yesterday?
BA
Spotify to Acquire Heardle to Make App More InterActive
SPOT
Canoo Shares Surge After It Becomes a Walmart Supplier
GOEV
Why Did Ironsource Jump 72% in the Pre-Market Session Today?
U
IS