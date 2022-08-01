tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Newly-Listed Braze Could Be a Treat for Long-Term Investors

Story Highlights

Within months of listing, customer engagement platform Braze has made it into the good books of TipRanks’ analysts. The company has the potential to become a hot pick for investors with a long-term vision.

New York-based Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) enhances the communication experience between brands and consumers via its customer engagement platforms. Solutions offered by this newly-listed company address the needs of travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, and other industries. The company’s solid fundamentals and prospects have the potential to lure investors seeking exposure in the technology space.

Founded in 2011, Braze went public through an initial public offering (IPO) of eight million shares in November 2021. The IPO price was $65 per share. The stock’s first trading day was November 17, 2021. Since its IPO, shares of this $4.1-billion company have declined 53.5%. The stock has, however, grown 11.2% in the past month.

Despite the stock price plunge, analysts are unanimously optimistic about the prospects of Braze and have a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys. BRZE’s average price forecast is $48.82, representing upside potential of 12.31% from the current level.

Why Is the Street Optimistic about Braze?

Braze derives its strength from a large addressable market and a solid customer base, which includes prominent players like Pizza Hut, HBO Max, and Venmo. Exiting the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ended April 30, 2022), Braze had 1,503 customers in nearly 60 countries.

The demand for Braze’s solutions is supported by favorable trends, which include efforts to enhance customer experience, customers expecting personalized interactions, and data for effective management of customers.

In addition to these tailwinds, Braze’s constant effort to provide customers with better solutions, like Braze for Success, Braze Canvas Flow, and Braze for Commerce, enhances its competitiveness.

In June 2022, Braze’s Co-Founder and CEO, Bill Magnuson, said, “Given our strong momentum, we are raising our 2023 outlook and remain committed to delivering best-in-class customer engagement at scale, while running our business with discipline and efficiency.”

For Fiscal 2023 (ending January 2023), the company anticipates revenues to be within the $345-$349 million range, higher than the $338-$342 million stated earlier. Also, the revised projection is above the year-ago tally of $238 million.

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, revenues are forecast to be $80.5-$81.5 million, better than the $77.5 million generated in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023.

The company expects to incur a loss of $0.78-$0.82 per share in Fiscal 2023 versus a loss of $0.80-$0.84 per share anticipated earlier.

Incurring losses is very common for a nascent company like Braze. Its solid top-line prospects (as discussed above) and management abilities might help turn the tables for the company in the years ahead.

A few days ago, Patrick Walravens of JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on BRZE with a price target of $52 (19.62% upside potential).

Another analyst, Taylor McGinnis of UBS initiated coverage on BRZE with a Buy rating and a price target of $53 (21.92% upside potential).

Investors, Too, Are Very Positive about BRZE Stock

According to TipRanks, investor sentiment is Very Positive on BRZE. The number of portfolios holding BRZE stock has increased 1.2% in the last 30 days and 3.3% in the last seven days.

Concluding Remarks for BRZE Investors

A large addressable market, solid customer base, and technological expertise supporting innovations are some of the major tailwinds for this recently-listed company. Further, gaining exposure to BRZE stock at current price levels could prove to be beneficial for long-term investors.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on BRZE

Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
2M ago
CLR
EYE
Why Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
BRZE
Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus
BRZE
WULF
More BRZE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BRZE

Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
2M ago
CLR
EYE
Market NewsWhy Did Braze Gain 9% in After-Hours Trading?
2M ago
BRZE
Stock Analysis & IdeasStrong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus
3M ago
BRZE
WULF
More BRZE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

PerkinElmer Reports Upbeat Q2 Earnings, Announces Divestiture
PKI
Centrica brought dividends back as rising energy prices lifted its profits
This Insider Bought Beacon Stock Worth $5.99M Just Days before Results
BECN
Major Insider Moves Help MediaCo Shares Gain 22%
MDIA
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
HKD
PSO
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
ABBV
Stock Market Today – Monday, Aug 01: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Colgate-Palmolive Raises Organic Sales Outlook on Record Q2 Growth
CL
Here’s Why AVYA Stock Closed 57% Down on Friday
AVYA
Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Beat; Stock Price Jumps 9%
CVX
More Market News >