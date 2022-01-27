Netflix Stock: Who Is Buying the Dip?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Netflix Stock: Who Is Buying the Dip?

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is on the top of TipRanks’ trending stock list (see the list of trending stocks to watch today), but for the wrong reasons. It has lost over 29% of its value since reporting its Q4 financials on January 20. Further, it has declined by over 40% this year.  

The significant drop in Netflix’s stock price reflects its moderating growth rate, lower-than-expected paid subscriber growth in Q4, muted forecasts, and tough competition. 

It’s worth noting that Netflix added 8.28 million paid members in Q4, which fell short of the consensus estimate of 8.32 million. Further, it missed its own forecast of 8.5 million. 

Looking ahead, Netflix expects to add 2.5 million paid members in Q1, taking the global paid member count to 224.34 million. This represents a year-over-over growth of 8% and indicates a further slowdown in the growth rate on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

As Netflix stock tanks on weak operating performance, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management is buying this dip.

Ackman Added 3.1M NFLX Shares

In a letter to investors, Bill Ackman stated that his hedge fund has added 3.1 million Netflix shares since last Friday, which has now made Pershing Square Capital Management “a top-20 shareholder in the company.”

Ackman added that the recent selloff in NFLX stock has made its valuation attractive. Further, he listed multiple reasons for his bullish view, including its solid recurring revenue base, economies of scale, content, pricing power, and growth potential, among others. 

Besides Ackman, investors holding portfolios on TipRanks are also buying the dip in Netflix stock. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 6.1% of these investors have added NFLX stock in the last 30 days. 

Despite the mentioned acquisitions of NFLX stock, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds have sold a net of 995.2K NFLX shares over the past three months. 

Now What?

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz stated that a low churn rate, strong content, and scale advantages would drive Netflix’s free cash flows. However, “too much uncertainty in the near term” led Uerkwitz to downgrade NFLX to a Hold from a Buy. Moreover, he lowered the price target to $415 from $737. 

Given the uncertainty, Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about Netflix. Its Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 16 Buys, 15 Holds, and 3 Sells. Further, the average Netflix price target of $521.04 indicates 44.9% upside potential to current levels. 

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer Disclosure.