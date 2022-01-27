Netflix Stock: Reality Catches Valuation

It was brutal dictator Joseph Stalin who once said, “We will take them out back and shoot them one by one.” (He was referring to his political opponents.)

That is what will happen in a figurative sense to every overvalued FAANG stock eventually. Netflix (NFLX) is the first on this infamous list to suffer that fate.

Netflix’s primary business is a streaming video on demand service now available in almost every country on earth except for China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Smart TVs, and consumer electronic devices such as tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

Netflix tumbled 22% on January 21 after missing forward guidance in its Q4 earnings release.

Q1 2022 streaming sub adds are expected to be 2.5 million, which is substantially below consensus estimates which were in the range 6.3 million to 6.9 million.

Netflix’s business was strong during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and through much of last year as people were stuck at home in quarantines or lockdowns. The company added approximately 36 million subscribers in 2020 and 18.2 million in 2021.

I am bullish on NFLX as the new valuation reset is more reflective of its still relatively strong growth profile.

Full-Year Results

Despite missing some estimates and weaker guidance, there’s no doubt the company still has strong growth metrics. Revenues increased 18.8% to $29.7 billion and EBITDA increased 33% to $6.8 billion.

Adjusted net income increased 77% to $5.4 billion from $3 billion in 2020.

Netflix finished the year with 222 million paid memberships after adding 8.3 million paid net adds in Q4.

Content Spending

Netflix’s slowing growth can be stabilized with more and better content. The problem with that is every other streaming competitor is also producing great content as well, and more importantly – it takes substantial amounts of cash flow to produce or license movie and shows to stream. The company spent $17.7 billion in 2021 on content.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At year-end, the company had $6 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet and $15.5 in billion total debt.

The company was free cash flow negative to the tune of $159 million during the year. The company stated that it expected to be free cash flow positive in 2022 and in subsequent years.

Wall Street free cash flow estimates are approximately $180 million in 2022, and then $1.6 billion in 2023, and $3.5 billion in 2024.

Valuation

After the tumble and continued decline, NFLX stock now trades at reasonable forward valuations, particularly for a company that is still growing sales at double-digit rates and is starting a free cash flow ramp up.

Analyst estimates for the next year (2023) are $16.75 which puts the company’s forward P/E at 23x, which is reasonable for a well-run growth company that is starting to produce free cash flow.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, NFLX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 16 Buy ratings, 15 Hold ratings, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. At $519.25, the average NFLX price target implies 34.5% upside potential.

Conclusion

I am bullish on NFLX as the new valuation metrics are more reflective of the reality of its still relatively strong growth profile.

If the company can generate annual EBITDA of over $10 billion in the 2023-24 time frame, then the stock appears to be undervalued.

