Netflix Stock: Positive Results Are Not Convincing Enough for This Bearish Analyst

After two woeful earnings reports showing dwindling subscriber additions, Netflix (NFLX) finally gave investors something to cheer about in its latest quarterly statement.

The streaming giant added 2.41 million new subscribers in Q3, easily beating its own (and consensus expectations) for just 1 million, and guiding its total global subscribership to 223.09 million – a new all-time high. The December quarter should see another 4.5 million subscribers added to the service.

The company also beat the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue increased by 6% year-over-year to $7.93 billion, coming in ahead of the Street’s forecast by $90 million. EPS clocked in at $3.10, some way above the $2.13 expected by the analysts. Most of the new subs – 1.43 million – came from the Asia-Pacific region, with the smallest growth exhibited in the U.S.-Canada region, which accounted for just 100,000 new additions.

The much-talked-about advertising tier will be rolled out in specific markets next month, while early next year the company also intends to crack down on password sharing. Account holders will be given the option to create “subaccounts,” paying an extra fee which will allow family or friends to use their subscription.

With shares trending higher in the subsequent session, investors were evidently pleased with the results, but Pivotal analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is not all that impressed.

Scanning the print, the analyst said, “The bottom line is that the sky (at least temporarily) is not completely falling on the key subscriber fly wheel and while subscriber growth is expected to slow dramatically in ’22 (down ~70% y/y) at least it is not going to be negative and investors can hold out hope that the launch of an ad tier and better monetization of “pirates” will drive decent ARPU growth, but a return to material subscriber growth (in core markets in particular) seems to be wishful thinking against the backdrop of already high penetration rates in developed markets and rising levels of competition (that is not necessarily focused on profitable growth given other high margin businesses that are boosted by their streaming offering).”

It’s a Sell rating, then, from Wlodarczak, although the analyst does show some mercy by raising the price target from $175 to $200. Nevertheless, that figure is still 25% below the current trading price. (To watch Wlodarczak’s track record, click here)

Amongst the experts, opinions differ on Netflix’s prospects; ultimately, however, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating, based on 11 Buys, 14 Holds, plus 5 Sells. At $278.43, the average target suggests shares are now trading around their fair value. (See Netflix stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.