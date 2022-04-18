Murphy Oil Continues to Outshine, J.P. Morgan Says Buy

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Murphy Oil Continues to Outshine, J.P. Morgan Says Buy

The oil industry faces heightened uncertainty triggered by the deepening crisis in Ukraine and proposals to ban Russian crude oil.

Oil prices have almost doubled over the past year and reached around $140 a barrel last month, triggered by the repercussions of Russian oil supply losses and dislocations stemming from sanctions targeted at Russia by the international community.

However, most recently, oil prices have somewhat stabilized, supported by the steady output increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member countries, the U.S., and other non-OPEC countries as well as coordinated stock releases from International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries.

To aid an extremely tight oil market, on April 1, IEA member countries agreed to utilize their emergency reserves for the second time within a span of a month.

Conversely, surging COVID-19 cases in China have led to severe new lockdown measures, pulling down demand for oil. Further, weaker-than-expected demand in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries drove downward revisions in demand for global oil demand in the second quarter as well as the full year. 

According to the IEA Oil Market Report, global oil demand has been lowered by 260 kb/d (thousand barrels per day) for the year against prior estimates issued last month.

However, demand is still higher by 1.9 mb/d (million barrels per day) compared to 2021 levels and is expected to average 99.4 mb/d in 2022.

Notably, utilization of a limited supply of reserves to overcome supply issues in the oil market is only a temporary solution and may not help bring down oil prices in the long run.

Analysts continue to have a bullish view of the oil sector, with continually rising oil prices and oil supply concerns acting as immediate catalysts.

Let’s take a look at a top pick from the booming oil sector, Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR).

Interesting to note, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Murphy Oil, with 17% of investors increasing their exposure to MUR stock over the past 30 days. Furthermore, in the last week, 10.6% of investors increased their exposure to MUR stock.

Murphy Oil (MUR)

Outpacing the rising oil prices, Murphy Oil shares have almost trebled over the past year. What is driving the outperformance versus the overall oil price index?

Based in Texas, U.S., Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company has global offshore operations that are complementary to the North American onshore business.

The company’s exploration activities are focused in four main regions: the U.S. and Mexico deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam, and Australia.

J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram holds a bullish view on the stock and  believes that “MUR has meaningful oil torque.”

The analyst foresees “an important FCF inflection point for the company at mid-year 2022 given the start-up of Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai fields, while the 2023 outlook should benefit from the restart of Terra Nova field offshore Canada (7.5 MBo/d of net oil volume).”

Last week, MUR announced the first oil from its Gulf of Mexico (GoM) development project at Khaleesi, Mormont, and Samurai.

The consequential ramp-up in production couldn’t have come at a better time in this robust commodity price environment.

Notably, the company expects to place all seven wells sequentially online in the current year, with the second well coming online over the next few days and the third well expected to be online in early May.

Further, Jayaram is bullish on another catalyst for the company, with the potential consolidation of MUR’s position in the GoM by purchasing Petrobras’ share.

In 2018, MUR inked a joint venture agreement with Petrobras in the GoM worth $900 million under an 80%/20% structure. The GoM properties operated by MUR added 86 MBoe (thousand barrels of oil equivalent) of 2P reserves (probable reserves) and 41 MBoe/d of net production.

Recently, Petrobras has placed its 20% ownership position on the sales block, with MUR being the logical buyer for the assets.

Jayaram projects the consolidation to be completed by the end of this year or early 2023. He further highlighted that MUR will not overpay for the asset as it retains a preferential rights option in the JV.

Based on all the above drivers, last week, Jayaram increased the price target on Murphy Oil to $51 (20.2% upside potential) from $37 and reiterated a buy rating.

The rest of the Wall Street community, however, is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and three Holds. The average Murphy Oil price target of $43.13 implies 1.6% upside potential to current levels.

Key Take Away

There is a reason why Murphy oil has outperformed the oil industry overall and the benchmark over the past year, a year that was fraught with myriad uncertainties, pulling down investors’ confidence.

Combined with seven new wells going online and the possible GoM consolidation, Murphy Oil has a number of catalysts in the coming years that will keep the rising share price trajectory intact.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure