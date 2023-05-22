Mullen Stock Tempts Fate, Gets Burned

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Online Growth Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Mullen Stock Tempts Fate, Gets Burned

Someone needs to tell Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) about “knocking on wood” to avoid bad luck.

On Thursday last week, the California-headquartered electric vehicle start-up announced to great fanfare (and in case you missed it, ­re-announced a day later) that, after completing a 1-for-25 reverse share split on May 3, the company’s shares had successfully traded above the $1 threshold required to maintain a Nasdaq listing for 10 consecutive days.

Prior to undertaking its reverse stock split, you see, Mullen shares had been sinking steadily, to the point where they ultimately were selling for a lowly $0.06 per share — making Mullen literally a “penny stock,” and therefore not qualified to continue trading on the Nasdaq, which requires that stocks maintain at least a $1 bid price.

Mullen issued a flurry of press releases, both before the reverse split and afterwards, describing plans to soon begin producing multiple models of electric vehicles, and indeed announced contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase such vehicles. Despite these efforts, Mullen has been unable to attract enough buyers to raise its share price organically. So instead, for each Mullen shareholder owning shares, the company exchanged 25 six-cent shares of Mullen Automotive for one new share worth 25x as much — $1.50 — to artificially raise its per-share price.

And yet, Mullen’s problems continue.

Despite claiming victory in its quest to lift its share price past $1 and secure its Nasdaq listing, Mullen’s share price has continued to deteriorate after the reverse split. Today, Mullen shares dropped below the $1 mark.

So what would that mean for Mullen? It depends.

On the one hand, Mullen did technically fulfill the Nasdaq’s requirement to trade above $1 per share for 10 consecutive days. As the company explained in its press release, it is currently waiting for “confirmation from Nasdaq that it meets Nasdaq’s requirements for continued listing,” and a plain reading of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii) suggests that such confirmation may be forthcoming.

One the other hand, however, this same rule states that failure to maintain a $1-plus bid price “for a period of 30 consecutive business days” may result in Nasdaq issuing Mullen another deficiency notice immediately after admitting that Mullen had cured the previous deficiency.

Mullen’s already on the brink of breaching that requirement. If it does, then logically, this would reset the clock, and require Mullen to find a way to raise its share price back above $1 within 180 days all over again — whether by delivering on its promises to begin producing and selling EVs, and turning itself into a viable business, or by … conducting another reverse share split.

Long story short, Mullen’s not out of the woods just yet, folks. Better buckle up for more volatility in this once and future penny stock.

Overall, MULN has a Smart Score of 1 (out of 10) on TipRanks, meaning that it is likely to underperform the market. (See MULN stock analysis)

Smart Score is TipRanks’ proprietary quantitative stock scoring system that evaluates stocks on eight different market factors. The result is data-driven and does not involve any human intervention.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MULN

Mullen Trades Above $1 Minimum Bid Price Requirement for 10 Consecutive Days
Press ReleasesMullen Trades Above $1 Minimum Bid Price Requirement for 10 Consecutive Days
4d ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive Provides Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Business Update
MULN
Mullen Advanced Energy Operations Provides May 15 Update on EMM Testing and Installation with D.C. City Government
MULN
More MULN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MULN

Mullen Trades Above $1 Minimum Bid Price Requirement for 10 Consecutive Days
Press ReleasesMullen Trades Above $1 Minimum Bid Price Requirement for 10 Consecutive Days
4d ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive Provides Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Business Update
Press ReleasesMullen Automotive Provides Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Business Update
7d ago
MULN
Mullen Advanced Energy Operations Provides May 15 Update on EMM Testing and Installation with D.C. City Government
Press ReleasesMullen Advanced Energy Operations Provides May 15 Update on EMM Testing and Installation with D.C. City Government
7d ago
MULN
More MULN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >