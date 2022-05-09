Website traffic results for April are in! Let’s see which websites scored the most visits, and which websites showed the greatest percentage of gains or losses in visits to their sites.

Looking at the 10 most-visited websites in April, Alphabet (GOOGL) was once again the website traffic leader, holding the top two domains, Google.com and Youtube.com. Out of the 10 most-visited websites, the only website that had not lost traffic was bing.com (MSFT), which showed a +4% gain.

Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in April