Which Websites were Most Visited in April?

Website traffic results for April are in! Let’s see which websites scored the most visits, and which websites showed the greatest percentage of gains or losses in visits to their sites.

Looking at the 10 most-visited websites in April, Alphabet (GOOGL) was  once again the website traffic leader, holding the top two domains, Google.com and Youtube.com. Out of the 10 most-visited websites, the only website that had not lost traffic was bing.com (MSFT), which showed a +4% gain.

Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in April

Most Visited Websites in April

Rank Ticker Website Online Category % Change From March
1 GOOGL google.com Search Engines -16%
2 GOOGL youtube.com Streaming Services -13% 3 FB facebook.com Social Networks -9% 4 TWTR twitter.com Social Networks -24% 5 (+1) AMZN amazon.com E-Commerce -5% 6 (-1) FB instagram.com Social Networks -12% 7 AAPL apple.com E-Commerce -11% 8 MSFT bing.com Search Engine 4% 9 AMZN twitch.tv Streaming Services -6% 10 (+1) MSFT linkedin.com Social Network -5%

When it comes to the list of the 100 most-visited websites, the Turkish E-commerce website Hepsiburada.com (HEPS)  saw the largest and most significant growth, with 32% more visitors than in March 2022; this came on the heels of a 58% gain the previous month. Additionally, Hotstar.com (DIS), which is the Disney+ Indian brand of subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service has gained another 15%. Travel websites also gained, with booking.com (BKNG) at 12% and tripadvisor.com (TRIP) at 5%.

The websites with the biggest drops in traffic were Pinterest.com (PINS), which dropped -49% after losing 34% in March 2022, and Tinder.com, with a loss of -46% (MTCH). Interestingly, two Japanese focused E-Commerce websites lost significant traffic: Amazon.co.jp (AMZN), -34%, and Rakuten.co.jp (RKUNF), -30%. The Russian search engine Yandex.com (YNDX) lost -23%, and despite the conversation around the Twitter buyout by Elon Musk, Twitter.com (TWTR) lost 24%.

April’s Website Traffic Winners

Which websites showed the largest increases in visits to their websites in April? In the fourth month of 2022, interest in the E-Commerce, Streaming Services and Travel industries has been high. Indeed, out of the top 100 domains, the biggest  “Winners” stemmed mostly from those three industries, as indicated in the table below:

Ticker Website Online Category % Change From March
HEPS hepsiburada.com E-Commerce 32%
DIS hotstar.com Streaming Services 15%
CPNG coupang.com E-Commerce 11%
BKNG booking.com Travel 9%
KSS kohls.com E-Commerce 8%
AAPL itunes.apple.com Streaming Services 7%
TRIP tripadvisor.com Travel 5%
LOW lowes.com E-Commerce 4%
DASH doordash.com Food Delivery 4%

April’s Website Traffic Losers

In April, interest in E-Commerce (specifically in Japan) and Social Networks seems to have dropped. Out of the top 100 domains, the websites with the steepest losses in visitors are associated with those two industries. Here are the biggest “Losers”:

Ticker Website Online Category % Change From March
PINS pinterest.com Social Networks -49%
MTCH tinder.com Social Networks -46%
AMZN amazon.co.jp Fashion -34%
RKUNF rakuten.co.jp E-Commerce -30%
FOXA foxnews.com Media -30%
MSFT msn.com Media -28%
UDMY udemy.com SaaS -28%
YNDX yandex.com Search Engines -24%
TWTR twitter.com Social Networks -24%

Things to Watch after Earnings

Let’s take a look at some of the insights we have into companies that have already reported earnings:

Robinhood.com (HOOD) – Our tool predicted a decline in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock fell by 3%. Traffic data for April suggests that the decline in product usage continues.

Coinbase.com (COIN) – Our tool predicted a decline in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock fell by 2%. Traffic data for April suggests that the decline in product usage continues.

Airbnb.com (ABNB) – Our tool predicted growth in product usage; after earnings was announced, the stock rose by 8%. Traffic data for April suggests there is a decline from March numbers, but they are still well above the previous year’s numbers.

Netflix.com (NFLX) – Our tool predicted a decline in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock fell by 35%. Traffic data for April suggests the decline in Netflix usage continues to slide.

Tripadvisor.com (TRIP) – Our tool predicted an increase in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock rose by 5%. Traffic data for April suggests the growth in product usage continues.

Booking.com (BKNG) – Our tool predicted an increase in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock rose by 3%. Traffic data for April suggests the growth in product usage continues.

Join us next month for May’s website traffic winners and losers.