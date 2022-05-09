Website traffic results for April are in! Let’s see which websites scored the most visits, and which websites showed the greatest percentage of gains or losses in visits to their sites.
Looking at the 10 most-visited websites in April, Alphabet (GOOGL) was once again the website traffic leader, holding the top two domains, Google.com and Youtube.com. Out of the 10 most-visited websites, the only website that had not lost traffic was bing.com (MSFT), which showed a +4% gain.
Top 10 Most-Visited Websites in April
Most Visited Websites in April
|Rank
|Ticker
|Website
|Online Category
|% Change From March
|1
|GOOGL
|google.com
|Search Engines
|-16%
|2
|GOOGL
|youtube.com
|Streaming Services
|-13%
|3
|FB
|facebook.com
|Social Networks
|-9%
|4
|TWTR
|twitter.com
|Social Networks
|-24%
|5 (+1)
|AMZN
|amazon.com
|E-Commerce
|-5%
|6 (-1)
|FB
|instagram.com
|Social Networks
|-12%
|7
|AAPL
|apple.com
|E-Commerce
|-11%
|8
|MSFT
|bing.com
|Search Engine
|4%
|9
|AMZN
|twitch.tv
|Streaming Services
|-6%
|10 (+1)
|MSFT
|linkedin.com
|Social Network
|-5%
When it comes to the list of the 100 most-visited websites, the Turkish E-commerce website Hepsiburada.com (HEPS) saw the largest and most significant growth, with 32% more visitors than in March 2022; this came on the heels of a 58% gain the previous month. Additionally, Hotstar.com (DIS), which is the Disney+ Indian brand of subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service has gained another 15%. Travel websites also gained, with booking.com (BKNG) at 12% and tripadvisor.com (TRIP) at 5%.
The websites with the biggest drops in traffic were Pinterest.com (PINS), which dropped -49% after losing 34% in March 2022, and Tinder.com, with a loss of -46% (MTCH). Interestingly, two Japanese focused E-Commerce websites lost significant traffic: Amazon.co.jp (AMZN), -34%, and Rakuten.co.jp (RKUNF), -30%. The Russian search engine Yandex.com (YNDX) lost -23%, and despite the conversation around the Twitter buyout by Elon Musk, Twitter.com (TWTR) lost 24%.
April’s Website Traffic Winners
Which websites showed the largest increases in visits to their websites in April? In the fourth month of 2022, interest in the E-Commerce, Streaming Services and Travel industries has been high. Indeed, out of the top 100 domains, the biggest “Winners” stemmed mostly from those three industries, as indicated in the table below:
|Ticker
|Website
|Online Category
|% Change From March
|HEPS
|hepsiburada.com
|E-Commerce
|32%
|DIS
|hotstar.com
|Streaming Services
|15%
|CPNG
|coupang.com
|E-Commerce
|11%
|BKNG
|booking.com
|Travel
|9%
|KSS
|kohls.com
|E-Commerce
|8%
|AAPL
|itunes.apple.com
|Streaming Services
|7%
|TRIP
|tripadvisor.com
|Travel
|5%
|LOW
|lowes.com
|E-Commerce
|4%
|DASH
|doordash.com
|Food Delivery
|4%
April’s Website Traffic Losers
In April, interest in E-Commerce (specifically in Japan) and Social Networks seems to have dropped. Out of the top 100 domains, the websites with the steepest losses in visitors are associated with those two industries. Here are the biggest “Losers”:
|Ticker
|Website
|Online Category
|% Change From March
|PINS
|pinterest.com
|Social Networks
|-49%
|MTCH
|tinder.com
|Social Networks
|-46%
|AMZN
|amazon.co.jp
|Fashion
|-34%
|RKUNF
|rakuten.co.jp
|E-Commerce
|-30%
|FOXA
|foxnews.com
|Media
|-30%
|MSFT
|msn.com
|Media
|-28%
|UDMY
|udemy.com
|SaaS
|-28%
|YNDX
|yandex.com
|Search Engines
|-24%
|TWTR
|twitter.com
|Social Networks
|-24%
Things to Watch after Earnings
Let’s take a look at some of the insights we have into companies that have already reported earnings:
Robinhood.com (HOOD) – Our tool predicted a decline in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock fell by 3%. Traffic data for April suggests that the decline in product usage continues.
Coinbase.com (COIN) – Our tool predicted a decline in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock fell by 2%. Traffic data for April suggests that the decline in product usage continues.
Airbnb.com (ABNB) – Our tool predicted growth in product usage; after earnings was announced, the stock rose by 8%. Traffic data for April suggests there is a decline from March numbers, but they are still well above the previous year’s numbers.
Netflix.com (NFLX) – Our tool predicted a decline in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock fell by 35%. Traffic data for April suggests the decline in Netflix usage continues to slide.
Tripadvisor.com (TRIP) – Our tool predicted an increase in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock rose by 5%. Traffic data for April suggests the growth in product usage continues.
Booking.com (BKNG) – Our tool predicted an increase in product usage; after earnings were announced, the stock rose by 3%. Traffic data for April suggests the growth in product usage continues.
Join us next month for May’s website traffic winners and losers.