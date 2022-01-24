Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures were trending lower on Monday as investors await a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting that could plot the path of monetary policy easing and interest rate hikes. Caution also remains amid a possible Russian attack on Ukraine.

Dow futures (DJIA) were down 0.19%, S&P futures (SPX) were down 0.28%, and Nasdaq futures (NDX) were down 0.39% at the time of writing.

Upcoming Earnings

Bank Of Marin Bancorp (BMRC), Community Bank System (CBU), and Koninklijke Philips (PHG) are scheduled to report their quarterly results before the bell. International Business Machines (IBM), Petmed Express (PETS), and Steel Dynamics (STLD) will report after the market close.

Pre-Market Movers

Blue Star Foods (BSFC) was the most active stock in the pre-market session, with 1.64M shares changing hands at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the increased market activity as no fundamental news has been released to justify the same.

BT Brands (BTBD) was the biggest gainer in the pre-market session, jumping 264.67% at the time of writing. It is still unclear what is causing the stock to spike as no fundamental news has been released to justify the pop. BTBD shares fell 13.4% on Friday to close at $2.47.

Pintec Technology Holdings (PT) was the biggest loser in the pre-market session, falling 19.42% at the time of writing. PT stock rose 55.31% on Friday to close at $1.39.

Market News

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) is an acquisition target for a Starboard Value-backed consortium. Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports that the company has received a $9 billion buyout offer valuing the company at $64 a share. The acquisition bid comes at a time when the company is under immense pressure from activist investors who are pushing it to explore strategic initiatives.

General Motors (GM) is embarking on an investment spree as it looks to enhance electric vehicle production. The company intends to spend $154 million to bolster operations at its Western New York Lockport Components plant. The investment will help purchase new equipment and machinery needed to accelerate the production of electric motor components.

Shopify (SHOP) has terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners. The terminations come as the company tries to reduce its dependence on third parties and build its fulfillment services to compete with Amazon (AMZN).

Ally Financial, Inc. (ALLY) shares fell 5% in extended trading hours despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenues were up 17% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, outpacing consensus estimates of $2.05 billion. The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $2.02, exceeding consensus estimates of $1.95 a share.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) delivered upbeat fourth-quarter results driven by growth in total revenues. Revenue was up 33.4% year-over-year to $1.65 billion as net income increased 37% year-over-year to $1.138 billion. Earnings per share landed at $0.36, better than the $0.33 expected by analysts.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.